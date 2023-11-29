Freshworks appoints Mika Yamamoto as chief customer and marketing officer

﻿Freshworks﻿has appointed Mika Yamamoto as its chief customer and marketing officer (CCMO). Yamamoto will lead the global marketing and customer experience teams at the company.

Yamamoto joins Freshworks from F5, where she had held the position of executive vice president and chief marketing and customer engagement officer. She played a pivotal role in driving data, marketing, digital transformation, and customer experience initiatives across various products, and geographical regions.

“Mika’s combined CMO and CXO roles have given her a unique perspective that has ultimately led to innovative, measurable changes for employees, customers, and prospects,” said Dennis Woodside, President at Freshworks.

“Her know-how and desire to build and scale a large enduring company makes her a great addition to our Freshworks leadership team," he added.

“I am excited to join Freshworks to be a part of its journey to become a multi-billion dollar software company and to focus on a segment of companies and people I have a great passion to serve,” said Yamamoto.

Prior to joining F5, Yamamoto served as global president of Marketo and then became SVP and general manager of Marketo at Adobe after it was acquired. Yamamoto also served as chief digital marketing officer and CMO of SMB for ﻿SAP﻿. In addition, she has also held senior leadership roles at Amazon Books, Microsoft Windows and Microsoft Stores, Gartner, and ﻿Accenture﻿.

Yamamoto holds a BA in commerce, with a focus on economics and marketing, from Queen’s University in Canada. She serves on the boards of BlackLine, Rainier Valley Food Bank, and United Way of King County.

She joined the executive team of Freshworks on November 20 and reports to Freshworks’ CEO and founder Girish Mathrubootham and President Woodside.

Freshworks creates AI-boosted business software, which is purpose-built for IT, customer support, and sales and marketing teams. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, Freshworks operates around the world and serves more than 66,000 customers, including ﻿American Express﻿, Blue Nile, Bridgestone, ﻿Databricks﻿, Fila, Klarna, and OfficeMax.