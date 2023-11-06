Govt blocks Mahadev app, 21 other illegal betting platforms on ED request

The Centre has issued blocking orders against 22 illegal betting platforms, including Mahadev app and Reddyannaprestopro, at the request of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), said an official statement on Sunday.

The Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, has alleged that the Chhattisgarh government did not send any request to block these platforms despite having the powers to do so.

"Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has issued blocking orders against 22 illegal betting apps & websites, including Mahadev Book and Reddyannaprestopro," the statement said.

The action follows investigations conducted by the ED against an illegal betting app syndicate and subsequent raids on Mahadev Book in Chhattisgarh, revealing the app's unlawful operations, it added.

"Chhattisgarh Government had all the power to recommend shutting down of website/app under Sec 69A IT Act. However, they did not do so and no such request is made by the State Government while they have been investigating it for last 1.5 years. In fact, the first and only request has been received from ED and it has been acted upon. Nothing prevented Chhattisgarh Government from making similar requests," Chandrasekhar said.

Accused Bhim Singh Yadav, working as a constable in the Chhattisgarh police force, and one Asim Das are currently in custody, having been arrested for violating Prevention of Money Laundering Act, the statement said.