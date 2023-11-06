Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStoryPress Release
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesPartner with UsMyStoryYS Research
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Press Release
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF

News

Govt blocks Mahadev app, 21 other illegal betting platforms on ED request

The Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, alleged that the Chhattisgarh government did not send any request to block these platforms despite having the powers to do so.

Press Trust of India8239 Stories
Govt blocks Mahadev app, 21 other illegal betting platforms on ED request

Monday November 06, 2023,

2 min Read

The Centre has issued blocking orders against 22 illegal betting platforms, including Mahadev app and Reddyannaprestopro, at the request of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), said an official statement on Sunday.

The Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, has alleged that the Chhattisgarh government did not send any request to block these platforms despite having the powers to do so.

"Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has issued blocking orders against 22 illegal betting apps & websites, including Mahadev Book and Reddyannaprestopro," the statement said.

The action follows investigations conducted by the ED against an illegal betting app syndicate and subsequent raids on Mahadev Book in Chhattisgarh, revealing the app's unlawful operations, it added.

Also Read
Must avert toxicity of social media for AI to represent goodness: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

"Chhattisgarh Government had all the power to recommend shutting down of website/app under Sec 69A IT Act. However, they did not do so and no such request is made by the State Government while they have been investigating it for last 1.5 years. In fact, the first and only request has been received from ED and it has been acted upon. Nothing prevented Chhattisgarh Government from making similar requests," Chandrasekhar said.

Accused Bhim Singh Yadav, working as a constable in the Chhattisgarh police force, and one Asim Das are currently in custody, having been arrested for violating Prevention of Money Laundering Act, the statement said.

Edited by Swetha Kannan

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

3

4

5