Here are some of India’s finest tech leaders you could meet at TechSparks Delhi

The first-ever Delhi edition of India’s most influential tech event, TechSparks, is all set to welcome the finest of India’s technocrats and serve up yet another stunning line-up of speakers this year, including Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the passionate parliamentarian behind the recently passed Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023.

Here are just some more of the newest additions to the star-studded speaker line-up that you should watch out for:

Deepinder Goyal, the man behind the world's largest food delivery company

Deepinder Goyal, Founder and CEO, Zomato, empowers 5,000+ employees and 3.5 lakh+ delivery partners, through Zomato, which is now worth a whopping Rs 89,830 crore, and is the world's largest food delivery company. He brought out the IPO of the leading food delivery company in 2021, which made a stellar stock market debut at nearly 66% premium. Meet Deepinder Goyal at TechSparks Delhi as he talks about satiating the global appetite and The Great Indian Techade.

Mukesh Bansal, the founder behind two of India’s unicorns

Mukesh Bansal, Co-founder and CEO, Cult.Fit, created Myntra, India's biggest online fashion retail brand, and Cult.Fit, India’s largest fitness chain. He is now flexing his entrepreneurial muscle again and evaluating a new venture. Hear Mukesh Bansal first-hand as he talks about things to come.

Hitesh Dhingra, the entrepreneur shaping men’s grooming in India

A serial entrepreneur, Hitesh Dhingra is the Founder of The Man Company, which leads India’s men’s grooming segment with its premium products. Passionate about building meaningful brands in the digital space, he has been the force behind many well-known modern businesses such as TrulyMadly, Letsbuy, and Tyroo Media. Meet Hitesh Dhingra at TechSparks Delhi as he talks about what’s next.

Prashanth Prakash, the investor behind one of India’s first early-stage funds

Prashanth Prakash, Partner, Accel, began investing in Indian technology startups in 2004, and started his investing career as a co-founder of Erasmic, one of India’s first early-stage funds. Prashanth focuses on consumer internet services, online marketplaces, and SaaS. He has led investments in BookMyShow, Clevertap, FabHotels, HomeLane, and PropTiger, to name a few. Meet Prashanth Prakash at TechSparks Delhi as he speaks about investing for The Great Indian Techade and being the first partner to exceptional teams.

William Bissell, the mastermind behind FabIndia

William Bissell, Chairperson, FabIndia, has created a business that links 55,000+ craft-based rural producers to urban markets. Often called the accidental entrepreneur, William began retailing garments made by rural craftspeople from across the country. Today, Fabindia connects thousands of rural craft producers to modern metropolitan markets, building a foundation for skilled, long-term rural employment Meet William Bissell at TechSparks Delhi to know more.

Aman Gupta, the shark driving India’s largest wearables company

Setting sail in 2016, boAt has changed India’s accessories market by combining function with fashion. Today, it is the country’s largest wearables company, with FY23 net sales of nearly Rs 4,000 crore. A large part of this success is boAt’s effortless marketing and brand positioning, led by Aman Gupta, Co-founder and CMO, boAt, also a judge on India’s very own Shark Tank. Meet Aman at TechSparks Delhi.

Anamika Pandey, the founder behind India’s first women-led and run food brand

Anamika Pandey’s woman-led organic food brand Naario offers organic cereals, condiments, and beverages, and aims to make women financially independent. Every product is pioneered by a different woman as a made-at-home product with no chemicals and preservatives. Meet Anamika Pandey, Founder, Naario, at TechSparks Delhi as she talks about democratising food through a community-first consumer brand.

Ankur Warikoo, the entrepreneur doing epic sh*t

Ankur Warikoo needs no introduction. The entrepreneur, author, and content creator has been inspiring India’s innovators for years. Now, he is bootstrapping his next venture. He believes that entrepreneurship is the most brutal form of self-discovery, and that honesty is the way to success. Meet Ankur Warikoo at TechSparks Delhi as he speaks about culture, success, and other learnings from his journey.

