Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStoryPress Release
Videos
YourStory TV
Discover
Startup Spotlight
More
CompaniesPartner with UsMyStoryYS Research
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Press Release
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF

News

India to be the third largest media and entertainment market in the world in 5 years, says I&B minister

Speaking at the inauguration of the 54th edition of the International Film Festival of India in Panaji, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister, Anurag Thakur, said the OTT segment will be recognised for its contribution to employment and innovation.

Press Trust of India8276 Stories
India to be the third largest media and entertainment market in the world in 5 years, says I&B minister

Tuesday November 21, 2023,

2 min Read

India will become the third largest media and entertainment market in the world in the next five years, said Union Information and Broadcasting Minister, Anurag Thakur.

Speaking at the inauguration of the 54th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Panaji, Thakur said a first the event will see is the recognition of the OTT segment.

"India, on one hand, has become the fifth largest economy of the world. It is also the fifth largest in the world in terms of the media and entertainment industry. In the next five years, India is going to be third largest economy in the world as well as the third largest media and entertainment market," he said.

"Similar to last year's edition, when we initiated some firsts, we continue that spirit with some more firsts in this edition. For the first time and from hereon, IFFI will bestow the best web series OTT award. It will acknowledge the transformative role of original content creators in India and celebrate their contribution to employment and innovation," he said.

This recognition is also given to OTT because it entertained people when "everything was closed" during the COVID-19 pandemic, the union minister said.

"The OTT (segment) is currently growing at a rate of 28 per cent. That is why we decided to institute this award," Thakur added.

Also Read
SMB Week: How OTT has changed the face of India’s media and entertainment industry

Another first in this year's edition is the augmenting of the scope of 'Film Bazaar', an event held on the sidelines of the festival, by introducing a well-curated VFX and tech pavilion to showcase innovation from the cinema world and a documentary section supporting non-fiction storytelling, the minister said.

"For the time, we also present Cine Mela, an extravagant celebration of our diversity and culture. The IFFI has also introduced a section on restored classic feature films," he said.

"We are going to show you seven world premieres of meticulously restored masterpieces of NFDC (National Film Development Corporation) and NFAI (National Film Archive of India) under the National Film Heritage Mission. Under this mission, 5,000 films and documentaries would be restored and digitised," Thakur informed.

Edited by Swetha Kannan

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

Funding

Travel fintech Scapia raises $23M led by Elevation Capital, Binny Bansal’s 3STATE Ventures

3

AI Gen

Life is Your Personal Project: Embracing Napoleon Hill's Wisdom

4

AI Gen

The Challenge of Knowing Yourself: Insights from Thales

5

Resources

5 books for entrepreneurs to build successful businesses