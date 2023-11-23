Katrina Kaif's Kay Beauty empire: Her entrepreneurial journey

Since time immemorial, Bollywood has been innately linked with business– from the budget of the producer, and box-office collection, to generating around 40% of India’s revenue, the connection has come a long way.





This connection has been further deepened with Bollywood celebrities leaping into entrepreneurship and expanding their realms far beyond the spotlight. From Shahrukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Alia Bhatt, to many more, the enthusiasm among Bollywood celebrities skincare ranges have seamlessly integrated their names into skincare ranges, luxury labels, and more, turning themselves into household names through the brands they endorse.





One of the recent celebs to make her foray into the world of business and beauty is the ever-gorgeous model-turned-actor Katrina Kaif with her brand ‘Kay Beauty’–India’s first celebrity-owned beauty brand.

Her passion for beauty isn't merely skin-deep; it's a testament to her commitment and vision.





So, what drove her to this new venture? How did her brand evolve from the nascent stage to a name known by all? How much is she involved with her brainchild? Let’s find out everything that you need to know about her successful stint!

Kay Beauty–It’s Kay to be you.

Stepping into the beauty world in 2019, Katrina didn't vanish into thin air after making headlines; rather she carved her position in the market. Her brand wasn’t just about makeup; it’s a statement empowering women, encouraging them to embrace confidence and embrace their innate beauty.





Today, three years down the line, she stands as the embodiment of success, representing India's first celebrity-owned makeup line.





Katrina's beauty brand holds a special place not only in the hearts of the public but celebs are also seen praising her brand.





The actress spoke about the challenges she faced while launching her brand considering the makeup industry is a very competitive business.





“I think one amazing thing about my brand is we are India's first makeup brand that is owned by a celebrity. I think what came with that was people came with a very open mind. They weren't comparing to somebody else or something already existing.”





Apart from her revelation, that makeup has forever been her passion she spilt out some interesting and unknown facts in a recent interview– “I have done a lot of my makeup in my films throughout my career. So many of my movies or songs you would have seen, I have done the makeup on my own.”





She even goes on to say–“I can tell you how good or bad a product is in three seconds.”





While Bollywood heroines are mostly seen with their army of makeup artists, Katrina’s humble beginning is truly inspiring. It also goes to show that her brand isn’t simply her medium of approaching money and investment but an actualisation of her long-standing passion.





And this passion finds expression in her brand’s vision and mission– ‘It’s Kay to be you.’





Having recognised a market gap of a broader spectrum of shades tailored to diverse Indian skin tones, Kaif wanted her brand to bridge the gap.





The brand went ahead to give birth to a “long-lasting” and “ultra glam” makeup line inclusive of every age, gender, and skin tone. “More than just a brand, I wanted it to be a community for women, who would feel completely okay to be themselves,” she said.

How did she actualise her passion?

Kay Beauty was launched in collaboration with Falguni Nayar, the CEO and founder of Nykaa when Katrina’s long-time business manager, Vivek Kamath, introduced them.





It sparked off an instant connection as Katrina found a kindred spirit in their shared ardour for makeup and pursuit of excellence. Reflecting on their partnership, Katrina remarked that Falguni gave her “creative freedom… respected what I brought to the table…”





Her involvement in Kay Beauty extends far beyond minimal association; she remains deeply engaged, attending board meetings and overseeing all stages, particularly product development and campaigns.

What served as the driving force behind Kaif’s entrepreneurial journey?





Katrina Kaif's entrepreneurial journey was driven by her unwavering dedication to fitness and wholesome living. This fervour served as a catalyst, propelling her into the beauty and wellness industries. Grounded in her profound belief in the transformative influence of a balanced lifestyle, she aspired to create a brand that transcended surface beauty and emphasised holistic well-being.

Reflecting on her fairly new stint of entrepreneurship when compared to her two-decade-old acting career, Katrina recognised the fundamental importance of patience. She affirmed, “Learning patience and creating a strong solid foundation is what's going to last, and building up credibility step by step is going to get us there eventually.”





Regardless, her passion, innate understanding of Indian consumers' desires, and a rare fusion of creativity and business acumen made Kay Beauty bag the ‘Brand Of The Year 2023’ award for the second consecutive year. It doesn’t end there; Kaif was also awarded the 'Beauty Entrepreneur Of The Year' Award at Business Icons Of India in 2022. Congratulations, Katrina!





But how does she manage a full-time acting career and entrepreneurship?

“Being an entrepreneur is not a nine-to-five job. Having a brand and taking care of it is like having your baby. It’s something you want to nurture, something you want to see grow,” remarked the 39-year-old actor.

What lies ahead?

According to reports, Katrina Kaif is embarking on yet another entrepreneurial venture in the health and wellness domain. Renowned for her health and fitness regime, this business endeavour too resonates deeply with her persona. Sources indicate her enthusiasm for this new venture, hinting at an imminent official announcement.





The significance of recognising opportunities that harmonise with passion and expertise is priceless. Katrina Kaif's success story serves as an exemplary lesson in the art of seizing opportunities. With bated breath, we await her next endeavour!