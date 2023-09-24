These Bollywood stars are also successful entrepreneurs and investors

Over the years, Bollywood celebrities have shown huge interest in business. With India emerging as the world's third largest startup ecosystem, Bollywood celebrities' interest in startup investment has gathered more steam.

Apart from money, fame, and love from millions of people, Bollywood stars are approaching money and investment in a different way by venturing into entrepreneurship.

On World Bollywood Day, we bring to you five Bollywood actors who have become successful entrepreneurs. Read on to know more.

Shah Rukh Khan

Be it Raj in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge or Azad/Vikram in Jawan, Shahrukh Khan has consistently kept us on the edge of our seats and swooned us with his charisma. The ‘Bollywood Baadhshah’, the ‘King Of Romance’ may be known by varied names, but he's also a powerhouse in the world of business.

Shah Rukh Khan is the co-chairman of the successful production house, Red Chillies Entertainment, a company responsible for producing and distributing many blockbuster movies. It is also credited for its cutting-edge VFX and animation services.

Beyond movies, SRK co-owns the IPL cricket team, Kolkata Knight Riders along with actress Juhi Chawla and her spouse Jay Mehta. He also owns a 26% stake in KidZania's Indian franchise and holds a stake in a real estate development in Dubai known as ‘SRK Boulevard’.

Twinkle Khanna

Twinkle Khanna presents Tweak

Transitioning away from the red carpet in 2001, Twinkle Khanna carved a niche for herself in the world of business as an accomplished interior designer, producer, and writer.

Twinkle Khanna co-owns 'The White Window,' a candle and interior designing business with her mother, Dimple Kapadia. Their venture even clinched the Elle Décor International Design Award.





Known for her scintillating wit, Twinkle is also a prolific author and a columnist in the esteemed publications of The Times of India and DNA. In fact, her debut book–'Mrs Funny Bones,' was one of the bestsellers, making her the highest-selling female writer of 2015.





Beyond design and writing, Twinkle is a film producer, overseeing projects under the Grazing Goat Pictures banner. And that's not all; she's also the founder of Tweak India, a digital media company.

Also Read From Twinkle Khanna to Shilpa Shetty - Bollywood celebs who chose alternative careers

Deepika Padukone

So far, Deepika Padukone has backed multiple digital -first brands including Epigamia and Mokobara.

An actor, whose ‘ajab si adayein’ has bewitched the whole world, Deepika Padukone takes the forefront in the world of startup and investments.





Deepika Padukone has ventured into the world of fashion with her private clothing label, 'All About You,' which has soared to become one of Myntra's top brands. In addition, she recently launched '82E,' a skincare brand that places a strong emphasis on natural remedies over chemicals.





Deepika is also a proactive investor in numerous startup ventures. She has backed Epigamia, a renowned Greek yoghurt brand; edtech platform FrontRow; Drums Food International; Electric vehicles startup BluSmart; beauty products brand Purplle; Bengaluru-based spacetech startup Bellatrix Aerospace; digital pet care platform Supertails.com; and even Blue Tokai, a popular coffee brand.





Furthermore, she is the driving force behind the 'Live, Love, Laugh' foundation, dedicated to supporting and destigmatising mental health issues.

Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty, Entrepreneur, Actor, and investor

The Border actor had stolen the limelight pretty effortlessly in the yesteryears. Like some of the great Bollywood actors exploring opportunities in the world of business, Suniel Shetty is a shrewd entrepreneur too.





Starting as early as 16 years in his father’s restaurant, Shetty emerged as a multifaceted businessman with a diverse portfolio.





Today, he's a fitness enthusiast who owns numerous gyms across India, a restaurant chain, and a production company named ‘Popcorn Entertainment’ that has brought us films like BhagamBhag, Mission Istanbul, Khel, Rakht, Loot, and EMI.





He's also the owner of 'Mischief,' a boutique chain in Mumbai and is an investor in luxury real estate projects, healthtech startups, The Biohacker, Klassroom Edutech, and Vieroots Wellness with a vision to revolutionise health and lifestyle in India.





Another notable collaboration is with Branquila Brand Ventures, an integrated brand management agency that oversees its brand and diverse businesses.

Alia Bhatt

Since her debut, Alia Bhatt has consistently demonstrated her finesse across various domains. Her on-screen performances, coupled with her impressive skills as a dancer and singer, have earned her the reputation of an overachiever and a true multi-talent. Apart from these, she has achieved yet another milestone by launching her clothing line, Ed-a-Mamma.





The sustainable clothing brand, which focuses on children's fashion, recently signed a joint venture with Reliance Retail.





Alia has also made undisclosed investments in SuperBottoms, a sustainable baby and mom care brand, and in a cutting-edge company based in IIT Kanpur. This company is dedicated to transforming floral waste into charcoal-free, incense products.





Alia's endeavours extend beyond entertainment, making her a true advocate for sustainable living and responsible entrepreneurship.