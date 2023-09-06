Reliance Retail Ventures acquires majority stake in Alia Bhatt's Ed-A-Mamma

﻿Reliance Retail﻿ Ventures Limited (RRVL) has signed a joint venture with Alia Bhatt's ﻿Ed-a-Mamma﻿, a conscious clothing brand for kids and maternity wear, for a 51% majority stake.

Working closely with founder Alia Bhatt, RRVL will leverage the management strength of subsidiary Reliance Brands Limited to grow the brand and promote sustainable fashion for the younger generation.

"With this joint venture, we look forward to taking Ed-a-Mamma to many more kids and parents and continuing to inspire a love for nature through everything we do,” Alia Bhatt said.

The partnership also aims to expand Ed-a-Mamma into a personal care and baby furniture brand.

Founded by Alia Bhatt in 2020 Ed-a-Mamma is an apparel brand for children aged 2-12. It offers a range of kids and maternity clothing. The clothing is made from natural fibres, with plastic and nickel-free buttons and trims.

RRVL operates an omnichannel network with over 18,500 stores and digital commerce platforms in various sectors. It partners with three million merchants through its New Commerce initiative. RRVL reported a consolidated turnover of Rs 260,364 crore ($31.7 billion) and a net profit of Rs 9,181 crore ($1.1 billion) for the year ended March 31, 2023.

RBL, a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd, was established in 2007 to launch and build global luxury brands in fashion and lifestyle. Its portfolio includes Armani Exchange, Bally, Bottega Veneta, Brooks Brothers, Burberry, Canali, Coach, Diesel, Dune, EA7, Emporio Armani, G-Star Raw, and Gas, among others.

Over the past five years, in addition to acquiring the British toy retailer Hamleys, RBL has invested in building and operating home-grown designer brands.

Today, RBL operates 2,169 doors in India, spread across 905 stores and 1,264 shop-in-shops.