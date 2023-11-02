Kratos Studios reveals Rs 50 Cr programme for gaming studios

Manish Agarwal-led ﻿Kratos Studio﻿ on Thursday revealed its latest programme—Kratos Games Network—an initiative to fund gaming studios.

The firm has outlined Rs 50 crore towards this programme, the company said in a statement. It aims to invest in the first set of studios, around 10-15, by March next year.

Kratos Games Network will conduct a rigorous selection process, where it will focus on factors based on profitability spanning 2-3 years and game studios with a minimum daily active user count of 500,000. "This initiative will bring high-quality games and hence more gamers to blockchain gaming. We are on our way to becoming the largest network of gamers on the blockchain, globally," said Manish Agarwal, Founder of Kratos Studios, in a statement.





The company, co-founded by Agarwal and Ishank Gupta, raised Rs 160 crore in February at a valuation of Rs 1,200 crore. This was shortly after Agarwal's exit from publicly listed Nazara in October last year.





Kratos Studios counts Accel Partners, Prosus Ventures, Nexus Venture Partners, Courtside Ventures, and Nazara, among its backers.

As per its statement, Kratos Studios aims to make gamers owners of their data. It enables this through its stack, where gamers can leverage its product stack to create more value. It currently operates in three regions—Brazil, Southeast Asia, and India—through its IndiGG brand.