Here’s how Medigrad is empowering doctors with its skill enhancement platform

The importance of continuous learning and skill enhancement cannot be overstated in the ever-evolving field of healthcare. While various healthcare professionals, such as nurses and physiotherapists, have access to specialised skill enhancement programs, there has been a notable gap when it comes to addressing the unique needs of MBBS doctors.

Doctors acquire a broad understanding of various medical fields during their extensive medical training. However, the challenge lies in transforming theoretical knowledge into practical clinical expertise.

While MBBS doctors do gain some practical training through their internship programme during the course, there remains a crucial need for precise, practical, and to-the-point knowledge that can be directly applied in their clinical practice. This is where the demand-supply gap becomes evident, and Medigrad, a healthcare-focused online learning platform, is committed to addressing this critical need.

Filling a crucial void

Headquartered in Singapore, Medigrad was founded in 2018 by Mohit Arora and Puneet Sharma, who shared a deep passion for revolutionising medical education in India. They recognised the pressing need for a platform that could offer comprehensive, accredited, and practical skill enhancement programmes specifically tailored to the requirements of MBBS doctors.

Arora, who hails from a small town in Haryana, emphasises the stark contrast in the knowledge and experience gap between doctors in smaller towns and their counterparts in urban areas. Doctors in smaller towns often have limited exposure to complex medical cases and the latest advancements in the field. When critical situations arise, they may have to refer patients to larger hospitals, missing out on valuable learning opportunities.

Medigrad's mission is to bridge this knowledge and experience gap by connecting junior doctors with senior doctors through online skill enhancement programmes. These programmes enable senior doctors to impart their extensive knowledge and experience to practicing doctors, particularly those in Tier II and Tier III cities.

The startup aims to enhance the skills of doctors and upgrade their knowledge without letting them quit their clinical practice so they can learn from anywhere, anytime, adds Sharma.

The platform works diligently to ensure that doctors in every corner of the nation have access to the knowledge and experience necessary to excel in their clinical practice.

The approach

To achieve its goal, the platform offers blended-learning fellowship programmes accredited by The CPD Standards (UK) that provide doctors with in-depth theoretical knowledge and valuable practical training opportunities.

“We provide blended learning programmes when MBBS doctors are preparing for NEET PG. We offer knowledge they can directly utilise in their clinical practice. For instance, doctors specialising in gynecology or obstetrics should have the skills and methodologies required to handle female patients. We impart this knowledge to MBBS doctors, whether they're preparing for exams or already practising in their clinics,” explains Arora.

It collaborates with over 80 renowned hospitals across India for clinical attachments, including Max Healthcare, Nanavati Hospital, Billroth Hospital, KIMS Hospital, Sparsh, Renai Medcity, Accord Superspeciality Hospital, and many more. This extensive network of hospitals ensures that medical professionals from various regions have access to quality specialised training.

Medigrad complements its practical training with online modules, making education accessible beyond physical boundaries. The blended learning approach combines online modules, live sessions, case studies, and practical training.

The portfolio currently has 15 specialised fellowship programmes, including popular courses such as Fellowship in Diabetology, Fellowship in Emergency Medicine, and Fellowship in Neonatology.

These programmes are meticulously designed by a team of highly experienced doctors and professionals. Their expertise and practical insights play a pivotal role in shaping the curriculum, ensuring that the content is not only academically sound but also relevant and applicable in real healthcare settings.

The impact

Medigrad has made a significant impact on the medical education landscape by attracting students from both metropolitan cities and smaller towns. Approximately 55-60% of its student base hails from Tier II and Tier III cities. Since its inception, the platform has enrolled over 3,000 students, with 900 currently active.

The bootstrapped startup achieved profitability in its second year of operation. What sets the company apart is not just its commitment to students but also its dedicated team of experienced doctors who enthusiastically engage with young doctors, sharing their wealth of knowledge.

The impact goes beyond numbers and financial success. Doctors who have taken courses on the platform have not only advanced in their careers but have also improved patient care. Individuals like Dr Susan Alice Peter, who completed the Fellowship in Emergency Medicine, found the training immensely helpful in enhancing clinical skills. Another physician, Dr Anupam Mondal, expressed the effectiveness of the Fellowship in Cardiology in its clinical practice.

Future plans

Medigrad is charting an ambitious course for the future, driven by innovation and a commitment to excellence in medical education. It plans to expand the range of specialties and enhance practical training through innovative technologies. It also aims to broaden its reach by offering courses to alternative medicine graduates, science graduates, and various medical professionals.

In the pursuit of fostering collaboration and knowledge exchange, the company is developing a mobile app for doctors, creating a platform for medical practitioners to connect and share insights.

Beyond national borders, it plans to extend its training network to SAARC, Southeast, and MEA countries, making quality specialised training accessible to medical professionals across regions.

The founders aim to raise capital next year to fuel the startup’s growth and impact in the field of medical education. With its unwavering commitment to innovation, practicality, and inclusivity, Medigrad is poised to shape the future of medical education and healthcare delivery.