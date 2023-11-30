MIRAI JMAC, a leading advisory and consulting firm, announced the creation of MIRAI Capital Global with an initial corpus of $1.5 billion in a strategic partnership with the UAE Royal Family Office (RFO) of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed Bin Faisal Al-Qassimi.





This marks a significant milestone for MIRAI JMAC in its journey to establish itself as a trusted advisor to several diversified Business Houses and Large Family Offices (LFOs) across the Middle East, Japan, India, South Asia, and US regions.





“I intend to build the biggest global partnership and investment vehicle for the world and enhance the visibility of my diversified portfolio via MIRAI Capital Global,” said Sheikh Ahmed Bin Faisal Al-Qassimi. “I am committed to inspiring positive change and making a lasting impact on future generations through our innovative honeycomb approach.”





“We aim to leverage the unique strengths and resources of both the RFO and entrepreneurial innovation to create a more interconnected and inclusive world with MIRAI Capital Global,” said Dunston Pereira, Group CEO of The Private Office of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed Bin Faisal Al-Qassimi. “We are committed to fostering an environment that nurtures and amplifies the ambitions of entrepreneurs while upholding the values of tradition, integrity, and responsibility that are synonymous with the Royal Family.”





Under the leadership of Mr Pranav Jyoti, Chief Investment Officer for The Private Office of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed Bin Faisal Al-Qassimi, and also the regional Managing Director of the multifamily office advisory and royal office execution partner, MIRAI JMAC has advised over 100+ family offices in South East Asia and India, building business legacy and managing assets worth over $20 billion since 2015. The firm is also one of the largest regional multi-family offices and has a strong clientele in over 10 cities in Southeast Asia, US, and Japan.





“Our goal at MIRAI JMAC to connect large family offices with strategic investment opportunities and MIRAI Capital Global is a culmination of that mission,” said Pranav Jyoti, Co-founder and Managing Director of MIRAI Capital Global.





“Since 2018, UAE's family offices surged by 248%, exceeding 2,000 today. MIRAI JMAC facilitated their establishment in the UAE, aiding their core business expansion and partnerships with RFO. It is anticipated that these offices may contribute 30% (USD 100 Billion) to start-up funding by 2025. At MIRAI Capital, we aim to harness this smart capital, becoming the top choice for entrepreneurs and fund managers seeking global expansion,” he added.





MIRAI Capital Global is co-founded by Jyoti and Puneet Pandit, a veteran tech executive and entrepreneur from Silicon Valley. Puneet will be Group CEO of MIRAI Capital Global and build a team of regional Managing Partners. The firm will be headquartered in Silicon Valley, California, and will have a multi-feeder fund structure spanning UAE, India, Japan, and South Asia.





MIRAI Capital Global aims to bridge the Far East with the West, leveraging UAE as the fulcrum and using India and South East Asia as a consumption market.

Its investment focuses on “Fund-of-Funds” on Venture Capital and Private Equity entities that are eager to participate in the high growth markets of India and UAE, and will lead investments in selective startups and additionally align project-based financing with venture debt opportunities in UAE and India.

Specific industry focus will include AI and High Tech, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Real Estate and Infrastructure. The partnership with RFO will be pivotal in identifying opportunities aligned with our shared vision for sustainable growth and positive global impact on the UAE.