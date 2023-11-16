Revolutionising the sleep industry: How Razorpay’s Magic Checkout boosted Duroflex's revenue by 20%

In a world that rarely slows down, quality sleep is often elusive. We've all had those nights - tossing, turning, minds racing, in search of peaceful slumber. The quality of our sleep impacts our physical and mental well-being, making it an essential aspect of a healthy lifestyle. But getting that perfect night's sleep can often seem like an unsolved puzzle.

Over five decades ago, amid the backwaters of Alleppey, Kerala, PC Mathew pondered over this simple yet profound question: how could one attain the perfect night's sleep? This contemplation led to the inception of Duroflex, a brand dedicated to redefining the way we approach sleep. With a mission deeply rooted in enhancing sleep quality, Duroflex has consistently set high standards for quality and innovation.

The quest for quality sleep

As Duroflex expanded its offerings to include an array of options, including rubberised coir, spring, and foam mattresses, it earned acclaim for its ability to cater to diverse sleep preferences. The Duropedic orthopedic mattress series even secured endorsements from healthcare professionals.

Beyond mattresses, Duroflex manufactures a range of high-quality accessories, including pillows, antibacterial bed linen, and antiviral mattress protectors, all produced using state-of-the-art machinery and premium materials. Duroflex's innovative journey continues with Wave Plus, a smart adjustable bed offering diverse sleep modes, controlled effortlessly through a remote or app.

This year, it introduced Neuma, India's pioneering adjustable mattress with patented technology for individual firmness settings on each side and Heat Away technology for cool sleep.

Navigating the maze: Challenges in choosing the right mattress

In the competitive mattress market, Duroflex faced a unique set of challenges. Customers often felt overwhelmed by the plethora of options available, struggling to decide which mattress would best suit their individual needs. The decision-making process relies heavily on potentially misleading information, and purchasing a mattress often involves a significant research period, ranging from four to seven days.

As if that wasn't challenging enough, the online payment checkout process mandated Duroflex customers to navigate through a complex system of multiple steps, encompassing the laborious task of completing numerous forms and entering seemingly redundant information. This procedure consumed a significant 1.5 to 3 minutes of customers’ valuable time, hindering the purchase experience. This not only deterred potential buyers but also increased the likelihood of abandoned shopping carts.

Recognising the pressing need for a solution, Duroflex partnered with Razorpay Magic Checkout, a revolutionary solution designed for Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) businesses. This partnership not only simplified the way customers approached choosing their ideal mattress but also streamlined the entire purchasing process.

Sharing his thoughts on their partnership, Amit Phutane, D2C Head at Duroflex, said, "Razorpay Magic Checkout has truly transformed our customer experience, helping us guide them towards informed choices. With its user-friendly interface and its capability to facilitate faster transactions, Razorpay Magic Checkout has become an indispensable part of our business operations. We highly recommend Magic Checkout to e-commerce businesses seeking to enhance their checkout process and boost customer satisfaction."

Introducing Razorpay Magic Checkout: Revolutionising the online shopping experience

Razorpay Magic Checkout, an end-to-end, one-click checkout solution, brought forth a transformation that significantly improved Duroflex's outreach to customers, enabling them to advocate for products that aligned with their requirements. It substantially boosted lead generation efforts and remarketing and retargeting efforts, thanks to its efficient capture of customer data and a superior abandoned cart management service.

Customers enjoyed a swift checkout process at a remarkable 5X pace, seamlessly pre-filling their contact, shipping, and payment details. With over 200 million customers in its network, Razorpay seamlessly facilitated the transition to a streamlined, customer-centric checkout process. This transformation enhanced the overall shopping experience for Duroflex's clientele and contributed to boosting the order conversion rate.

The mattress manufacturer witnessed a significant 20% surge in order conversion rates and revenue. The transformation not just boosted sales but guided customers toward choices that could dramatically enhance their sleep quality and overall well-being.

Duroflex's journey with Razorpay’s Magic Checkout has exemplified how an effective checkout solution can revolutionise the customer experience and drive tangible business growth. By partnering with Razorpay, Duroflex has not only simplified the mattress shopping process but also set a new benchmark for the industry. Customers now have a faster and more informed path to better sleep, all thanks to the power of innovative technology.

Over 2,000 D2C businesses are benefiting from Razorpay Magic Checkout to enhance their operations. Businesses experienced up to a 40% improvement in conversion rates and revenue. Magic Checkout comes pre-built with an RTO Reduction and RTO Protection Suite, allowing businesses to reduce RTOs by up to 50%. The solution offers flexible options for ecommerce players where they can customise the checkout process by making the email field optional, streamline coupon discovery, and effortlessly tailor COD availability.