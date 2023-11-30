redBus partners with Truecaller to enhance customer trust and engagement

Online bus ticketing platform redBus has joined hands with global communication and caller identification platform Truecaller to deliver a secure and seamless communication experience to users.

The partnership aims to elevate the customer experience lifecycle, across use cases such as travel bookings and customer support.

Truecaller, through its Verified Business Caller ID solution, will enable users to instantly recognise verified business calls from redBus, enabling customers to seamlessly manage their travel bookings, including bus tickets and cab services, learn about exclusive offers, and get timely technical assistance.

As an early adopter of the Dynamic Call Management capabilities of the Truecaller Business Solution suite, redBus can now provide highly personalised communication experience. Leveraging this capability, redBus has been able to dynamically configure its calls, mapped to use cases like booking confirmations, travel updates, and customer support interactions.

In addition, by utilising Truecaller Verified Business Caller ID solution’s rich media communication feature, Video Caller ID, redBus has infused a video element into its customer outreach and engagement campaings, such as during the recent Navratri festival travel season.

"Our partnership with redBus is a testimony to our commitment to ensuring that users can communicate with businesses confidently and seamlessly in a contextual manner," said Priyam Bose, Global Head, GTM at Truecaller.

"From the minute a user books a ride with us, they will receive a verified and seamless service ... Users can also discover offers running on redBus through this platform. We look forward to working with Truecaller to enhance how we communicate and engage with our customers,” said Saurabh Shakya, Head of Product, redBus.

Truecaller Verified Business Solution aims to empower business calls with brand identity and context, fostering reliable customer communication. So far, over 2000+ active businesses across India and other vital global markets have benefitted from the Verified Business Caller ID and other advanced communication capabilities, according to Truecaller. Besides improving business call efficiency, the solution has brought down phone call-related frauds and scams, promoting heightened customer safety in business communications, said the company.