Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStoryPress Release
Videos
YourStory TV
Discover
Startup Spotlight
More
CompaniesPartner with UsMyStoryYS Research
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Press Release
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF

News

Reliance Industries to invest additional Rs 20,000 Cr in Bengal in 3 years: Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries has invested close to Rs 45,000 crore in the last few years in Bengal, chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani said.

Press Trust of India8278 Stories
Reliance Industries to invest additional Rs 20,000 Cr in Bengal in 3 years: Mukesh Ambani

Tuesday November 21, 2023,

1 min Read

Reliance Industries Chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani on Tuesday announced an additional Rs 20,000 crore investment for West Bengal over the next three years.


Ambani said the fresh investment will be in the areas of digital life solutions, retail, and bio-energy.


"We plan to invest an additional Rs 20,000 crore in Bengal in the next three years for enhancing digital life solutions, augmenting Reliance Retail footprint and on bio-energy," he said at the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS).


Reliance Industries has invested close to Rs 45,000 crore in the last few years in the state, Ambani said.

Also Read
Reliance Industries appoints K V Kamath as independent director

"Reliance will leave no stone unturned to accelerate Bengal's growth," he asserted.


The Reliance Foundation will also take up the task of renovating and restoring the iconic Kalighat Temple in Kolkata to regain its "original glory", Ambani added. 

Edited by Suman Singh

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

life skills

The art of strategic thinking: 4 game-changing tactics

3

AI Gen

The Challenge of Knowing Yourself: Insights from Thales

4

AI Gen

Life is Your Personal Project: Embracing Napoleon Hill's Wisdom

5

Resources

5 books for entrepreneurs to build successful businesses