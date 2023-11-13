ShareChat co-founders’ robotics startup General Autonomy raises $3M

General Autonomy, the robotics startup founded by co-founders of ShareChat, has raised $3 million in funding from Elevation Capital, India Quotient, and a few angel investors.

In a post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, Farhid Ahsan said, “Privileged to have raised $3mn in seed funding from @IndiaQuotient, @ElevCap, and have our favourite investors @KhandujaM and @AnandLunia mentor us in this new innings.”

The angel investors in this round include Srinath Ramakkrushnan of Zetwerk, Ramakant Sharma of Livspace, and Ankush Sachdeva of ShareChat.

The founders of General Autonomy—Ahsan and Bhanu Singh—had announced that they would step down from their active roles in social media platform ShareChat in January.

🚀 BREAKING NEWS! 🚀 Thrilled to announce the launch of @generalautonomy, a venture by @bhanuism and me! 🌟 Our mission is to revolutionize the future of factories! 🏭✨ (1/6) — Farid Ahsan (@frdahsan) November 13, 2023

In the post on X, Ahsan talks about the new venture aiming to build robots, which will be used by the industrial sector. and these machines will be driven by artificial intelligence platforms.

According to the Ministry of Electronics and Internet Technology’s (MeitY) recently published draft National Strategy on Robotics, the Indian government has set an ambitious target of becoming a world superpower in robotics by 2030. The union government’s Make in India 2.0 vision also identifies robotics “as one of the 27 sub-sectors to further enhance India’s integration in the global value chain.”

A report by Tracxn noted that there are 45 startups which are focused on the industrial robotics segment in India and only about 12 of them have received funding revealing the challenges that this segment faces. A few of the startups that have received funding are the likes of Ati Motors, CynLr, Accio Robotics, Vyorius etc.