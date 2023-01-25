Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsSheSparksTechSparks MumbaiMSME weekBrand Residency
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

ShareChat Co-founders Farid Ahsan, Bhanu Pratap Singh step aside from their active roles

By Payal Ganguly
January 25, 2023, Updated on : Wed Jan 25 2023 12:09:56 GMT+0000
ShareChat Co-founders Farid Ahsan, Bhanu Pratap Singh step aside from their active roles
ShareChat's announcement comes within days after the social media company let go of nearly 20% of its workforce citing cost-cutting measures.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Farid Ahsan and Bhanu Pratap Singh, Co-founders of Tencent and Twitter-backed social media platform ﻿ShareChat﻿, have stepped down from their active roles in the company. The development comes within days after the unicorn laid off nearly 20% of its employees as part of cost-cutting measures. 

 

“After nearly eight years of building ShareChat to unicorn status and beyond, Bhanu and Farid have chosen to step down from their active roles in the company. ShareChat would not be today the company it is without their contributions,” a spokesperson for ShareChat said in a statement. 


“They will continue to be a part of the ShareChat family, with both Bhanu and Farid remaining on the board. In recent years, the company has built a strong leadership team, and many of the responsibilities held by Bhanu and Farid will now rest with Manohar Singh Charan and Gaurav Bhatia who will lead the management and engineering roles, respectively," the statement read.

ALSO READ
ShareChat parent shuts fantasy gaming platform, lays off ~5% employees

Moneycontrol first reported the development citing an internal note written by CEO Ankush Sachdeva.


Independent sources confirmed to YourStory that Co-founder Farid Ahsan stepped aside from his active role at the company in 2021. Ankush Sachdeva took over as CEO in 2017 from Farid, who was then appointed as the COO of the company. Bhanu Pratap served as the CTO of the company.


Mohalla Technologies, which owns and operates ShareChat and short video platform Moj, had let go of 420 employees earlier this month to control rising employee costs and difficulty in raising a follow-on funding round.


Founded in 2015, Mohalla Technologies was valued at $5 billion, according to data and research platform Tracxn. To date, it has raised $1.72 billion across 17 rounds of funding. It last raised $255 million from Google and Times Group in June 2022. 


The company’s total losses for FY22 stood at Rs 2,988 crore, while revenue from operations grew 4.3 times annually to Rs 347 crore. Nearly 60% of the company’s revenue comes from its advertising services.

Edited by Suman Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Google makes changes to Android, Google Play in India post CCI ruling

Ankiti Bose-founded Zilingo set for liquidation: Report

Content management platform Rigi raises $12M

Every one in four Indians concerned about job layoff: Survey

Daily Capsule
Will Budget 2023 accelerate Digital India?
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Google makes changes to Android, Google Play in India post CCI ruling

Shifting from Singapore to India cost PhonePe investors Rs 8,000 Cr in taxes

Digital currency to further bolster digital economy, says RBI

Every one in four Indians concerned about job layoff: Survey

EV startup Ultraviolette's FY22 loss widens to Rs 1.81 Cr as expenses rise

SEBI asks fintech platform PayMate India to refile IPO