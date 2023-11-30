Startup news and updates: Daily roundup (November 30, 2023)

Funding news

ShipGlobal raises $2.5M in funding from InfoEdge Ventures

Aayush Anand, Angad Arora and Vaibhav Kapur, Co-founders, ShipGlobal

Cross-border logistics platform ShipGlobal has raised $2.5 million in funding from InfoEdge Ventures, an early-stage VC fund backed by InfoEdge and Temasek.

The company said funds will be utilised to accelerate technology capabilities, augment business operations, and expand to other countries.

Co-founded by Aayush Anand, Angad Arora and Vaibhav Kapur in 2022, ShipGlobal helps Indian SMEs go global by providing them with cost-effective and reliable logistics solutions. The platform simplifies international shipping for SMEs in India, offering a one-stop shop for a range of services such as customs clearance, tracking, and real-time rates.

The company has expanded to over 15 regional offices in India and delivered over half a million packages. It has a gross merchandise value (GMV) of over Rs 3,000 crore.

“With this round, we are aiming to elevate our technology, streamline operations, expand export routes, and optimise our network,” said Aayush Anand, Co-founder and CEO of ShipGlobal.

OneDios raises Rs 6 Cr in bridge round led by Inflection Point Ventures

OneDios, an aggregator platform for customer care service, has raised Rs 6 crore in a bridge round led by Inflection Point Ventures and VCATs. The funds will be allocated towards onboarding retailers who will sell branded/OEMs extended warranties instead of third-party extended warranties.

Nitin Chawla, Co-Founder & CEO, Amit Sharma, Co-Founder & COO, Onedios

OneDios connects dealers, distributors, brands, and consumers through its patented technology, enabling swift service bookings, complaint resolutions, and digital interactions across over 100 renowned brands.

“With ever-evolving technology, customers seek services at their fingertips across segments from banking, shopping, healthcare and more. However few services have been a time-consuming, and one such is the customer service of electronic products. OneDios bridges this gap with its unified platform through proprietary tech. It also offers unique brand-authorised extended warranties, rapid CRM integration, and a patented, in-house-developed platform,” said Ankur Mittal, Co-founder, Inflection Point Ventures.

"We have started onboarding retailers to sell OEM extended warranties in Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra. Voltas, Daikin, and Bluestar Brand shops are our first target," said Nitin Chawla, CEO and Co-founder, Onedios.

Homemade snacks startup PatilKaki raises funds led by Cap70 Angels

Homemade snacks startup PatilKaki has raised a fresh round of funding led by Angel Investing Network and Cap70 Angels, along with participation from serial entrepreneurs Agnelorajesh Athaide and Kailash Biyani.

PatilKaki plans to leverage the funds towards scaling operations, marketing optimisation, sales and distribution expansion among others.

On its part, Cap70 Angels provides mentoring, networking and strategic advisory expertise to promising startups.

Founded by Geeta Patil, PatilKaki was born from her homemade snack journey, which formally came into being during the pandemic in 2020.

“With increasing consumer inclination towards wellness-offering food products, PatilKaki is well-placed to address a wider market much beyond its existing presence,” said Athaide.

Deeptech startup Twyn raises $1.25M from JIIF, ah! Ventures, HEM Angels

Twyn, the phygital twin deeptech startup powering large manufacturers and OEMs, has secured $1.25 million in a pre-Series A round led by JITO Incubation and Innovation Foundation (JIIF) and ah! Ventures. Other marquee investors, include HEM Angels, Bestvantage and Beej Network.

The platform powers enterprises across auto, oil and gas, steel, pharmaceuticals, FMCGs, as well as smart city projects to deploy high-fidelity digital twins. It creates phygital twins that replicate a live and connected version of the physical asset and environment, and also brings insights from the digital twin to the physical environment for on-ground optimisation of machinery, inventory, and human resources for the manufacturers.

Twyn aims to deploy the fresh capital to expand across auto, petrochemicals and steel hubs in the Middle East and Europe. In addition, the startup will be strengthening its leadership team in India and in Dubai, to support its growth plans and market expansion.

Founded by Avi Dahiya, Twyn has been under gestation since 2021 and was incubated at the Dubai Internet City.

Other news

PhonePe’s Indus Appstore powers up, onboards major game developers

PhonePe’s Indus Appstore has onboarded leading game developers, including Dream11, Nazara Technologies, A23, MPL, Junglee Rummy, and Taj Rummy.





The partnership aims to enhance the gaming experience for millions of users, providing a diverse range of games.





PhonePe’s Indus Appstore will get zero commissions on in-app payments, according to a statement from the company. Additionally, the platform's localisation feature ensures that these games offer content in the language of the user's choice.





(This copy will be updated with the latest news throughout the day.)