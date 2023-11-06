Mind Matters: Top Must-Read Books on Human Psychology

Delving into the human mind can be fascinating. Want to get insights on why we think and act the way we do? Here are seven books that shed light on the intriguing world of human psychology:

Why Has Nobody Told Me This Before?

This book asks: Why do some things about ourselves remain a mystery? It stresses the importance of understanding our own actions and feelings. In short, it’s a guide to introspection.

The Laws of Human Nature by Robert Greene

Greene gives us a guidebook to human behavior. He explores what drives people and how to read their emotions and intentions. If you’ve ever wanted to understand or even influence others better, this book is your starting point.

The Big Questions of Life

Life's big mysteries—like why are we here?—are tackled in this read. It urges readers to think deeply about life’s purpose and our place in the grand scheme of things.

Influence: The Psychology of Persuasion by Robert B. Cialdini

Ever wondered why people say “yes”? Cialdini breaks down the science behind persuasion. This book is packed with real-life examples that explain how we’re influenced by others and how we can use these principles in our favor.

Tuesdays With Morrie by Mitch Albom

This touching story between a student and his dying professor offers life lessons on love, work, and what truly matters. It’s a heartwarming testament to human values and relationships.

Think Again by Adam Grant

Grant emphasises the need to question our own beliefs. In a world filled with information, he highlights the importance of being open-minded and the power of realising what we don’t know.

The Power of Now by Eckhart Tolle

Stress and anxiety often arise from living in the past or future. Tolle teaches readers to focus on the present moment. It’s a guide to living a stress-free life by embracing the 'now'.

Books are windows to understanding ourselves better. These seven picks, each unique, offer a snapshot into human psychology. If you’re curious about the intricacies of the human mind, these reads are a great place to start!