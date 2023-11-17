VFS Global appoints Jose Manuel Aisa Mancho as chief financial officer

VFS Global, an outsourcing and technology services specialist for governments and diplomatic missions, has appointed Jose Manuel Aisa Mancho as its chief financial officer, effective November 1. He will report to Zubin Karkaria, Founder and Chief Executive Officer.





Jose is based in Dubai, UAE, the organisation's global headquarters. He joins VFS Global from Cellnex Telecom. He has over two decades of experience across a suite of finance sub-functions, including mergers and acquisitions, financial planning, investor relations, management control, treasury, and tax. He has worked in organisations including Abertis Infrastructures, CriteriaCaixa and Cellnex. He was also a non-executive officer in infrastructure companies such as Hispasat, Sanef or TBI Limited.





Jose will be responsible for the overall finance function at VFS Global, besides legal, data privacy, and corporate risk functions. He will leverage his rich experience to strengthen VFS Global's finance function and develop strategies to support the growth and development of the company. As a member of the company's executive board, he will also play a pivotal role in overall strategic decision-making at VFS Global.





Jose holds a bachelor's degree in business administration and a master's in business administration from Esade (Barcelona, Spain), and a CEMS master's in international management from the London School of Economics (London, UK). He has also completed Stanford's executive programme in Palo Alto, California.