The BharatPe vs Ashneer Grover saga continues.

The fintech company’s parent, Resilient Innovations, has sought an injunction against Grover in the Delhi High Court for sharing confidential information on X (formerly Twitter) about the $370 million Series E funding round. While BharatPe claimed a breach of the employment agreement, Grover’s attorney offered an apology but said that information was needed to defend in legal proceedings.

Meanwhile, Warren Buffet-owned investment major ﻿Berkshire Hathaway ﻿has sold its entire stake in ﻿One97 Communications﻿, the parent company of Paytm, at a loss of over Rs 506 crore. In a large block deal, Berkshire's unit BH International Holdings sold 1.56 crore shares (2.46% of equity) worth nearly Rs 1,370 crore.

Earlier, during Paytm's IPO in 2021, BH International Holdings had sold more than 14 lakh shares for Rs 301.7 crore.

In other news, Vineet Rao and Sankar Bora—the co-founders of social commerce platform ﻿DealShare—have stepped down from their respective roles of CEO and COO, as per The Economic Times. The exit comes as the company is pivoting to a hybrid model from an online-only model.

ICYMI: We now have cyborg jellyfish that can swim at 4X speed.

And lastly, meet Usha Thuse from Nagpur who flew in a paramotoring adventure at the age of 97.

Just goes on to show you’re never too old to pursue your dreams.

In today's newsletter, we will talk about

Wearable tech for home rehabilitation

Mukta Singh paving way for older models

A plate of Vietnamese delights

Startup

For those managing chronic physical discomfort or on the path to recovery from long-term injuries, access to home-based physical rehabilitation remains a challenge. Pune-based ﻿Anatomech﻿ aims to bridge this gap with its smart wearable devices that carry out daily physical therapy sessions at the convenience of your home.

The startup was part of Tech30 2023—India’s 30 most-promising startups selected by YourStory.

What it does:

Anatomech offers a range of static (non-tech) graduated compression products, including socks, arm, and calf sleeves, under its brand KUE.

It will soon launch joint support for knees and elbows. The wearable device, which is in its pilot phase, is currently undergoing preliminary testing.

Anatomech’s pilot technology product, yet to be launched, is designed for breast cancer-related lymphedema, which is an outcome of mastectomy.

Top Deals of the Week

Startup: Clove Dental

Amount: $50M

Round: Equity

Startup: Scapia

Amount: $23M

Round: Series A

Startup: Kiwi

Amount: $13M

Round: Series A

Fashion

As Mukta Singh walked the runway for Amit Agarwal at Lakmé Fashion Week X FDCI last month, her metallic gown shone as resplendently as the silver of her hair. This is the latest feather in the hat for Singh—an artist, writer, and mom—whose tresses are no less à la mode than the radical world of fashion she “chanced upon” in 2021, at age 58.

The Gurugram resident is paving the way for older models to find their own groove and space on the runway.

Self-love:

Singh has gone on to model for the mindful design-led brand Nicobar, fashion designer Shweta Kapur, and fashion magazine Harper’s Bazaar, among others—all of whom find that her treasure and strength lies in how she owns her flowing greys.

Delhi designer Amit Hansraj, who has also worked with Singh, says featuring older models is more an exception than the norm in the Indian fashion industry.

While seniors in India do find opportunities to model, they are mostly restricted to ad films on healthcare, insurance and household product companies.

Wine and Food

In Vietnam, culinary excellence doesn’t hide in Michelin-star restaurants or in hard-to-find alleys, although there are plenty of these. The food is everywhere—on the streets, in roadside stalls and tiny establishments encircling numerous lakes, and even on the sea overlooking limestone mountains.

Food coma:

Vietnam has a distinct culinary profile that is not just grounded in its 1,000-year-old history but has also adapted to the changing times, presenting an interesting fusion of cultures.

The proper way to eat Pho is not in air-conditioned restaurants but on the street, sitting on tiny plastic stools that dot the roadside curbs.

There’s no better way to end a meal than by sipping egg coffee. It has many origins, and in Vietnam, it has found popularity among the locals and tourists alike.

News & updates

Workers' rights: Amazon workers came out on strike at multiple locations across Europe on Friday, protesting against the US ecommerce giant's working practices. "Make Amazon Pay", a campaign coordinated by the UNI Global Union, said strikes and protests would take place in more than 30 countries from Black Friday.

Make in India: As per reports, Tesla is ready to invest up to $2 billion to set up a factory in India if the government cuts import duty on its vehicles to 15% for the first two years of operations. The EV maker is reportedly willing to invest up to $500 million if the government approves the reduced duty for 12,000 vehicles and up to $2 billion if the concession is for 30,000 vehicles.

Fighting fabrication: India warned social media firms, including Facebook and YouTube, to repeatedly remind users that local laws prohibit them from posting deepfakes and content that spreads obscenity or misinformation. The warning was reportedly conveyed by IT minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar in a closed-door meeting where he said many companies had not updated their usage terms.

