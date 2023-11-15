WhatsApp Channels crosses 500M MAUs within 7 weeks of launch: Mark Zuckerberg

WhatsApp Channels, Meta's broadcasting tool similar to Telegram Channels, has crossed 500 million monthly active users, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed.

In June, WhatsApp launched Channels, initially only accessible to specific entities in Colombia and Singapore.

Similar to Telegram, the feature enables users to receive updates from creators, organisations, and brands on the messaging platform.

Musicians including Diljit Dosanjh, Olivia Rodrigo, and Bad Bunny have garnered more than five million followers each on the platform within seven weeks of launch.

Along with the update on user strength, Meta also announced support for stickers on Channels.

Meta has been accelerating the launch of features similar to its competitors such as Telegram and Discord. In August, WhatsApp also launched a group voice chat feature.

Earlier in September, WhatsApp announced new features for businesses in India at the Conversations conference held in Mumbai. They included WhatsApp Flows, which allowed businesses worldwide to create interactive in-chat experiences, and WhatsApp Payment-to-Merchant service.

Additionally, Meta Verified for Business will offer verified badges, account support, and premium features for businesses on Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp for a fee with a rollout in select countries.