Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF

News

WhatsApp introduces new features for businesses in India

The features include WhatsApp Flows, which will allow businesses worldwide to create interactive in-chat experiences; WhatsApp Payment-to-Merchant, which will expand payment options for Indian businesses; and Meta Verified for Business.

Sayan Sen138 Stories
WhatsApp introduces new features for businesses in India

Wednesday September 20, 2023,

2 min Read

WhatsApp on Wednesday announced new features for businesses in India at the Conversations conference held in Mumbai.

The features include WhatsApp Flows, which will allow businesses worldwide to create interactive in-chat experiences; and WhatsApp Payment-to-Merchant, which will expand payment options for Indian businesses.

Additionally, Meta Verified for Business will offer verified badges, account support, and premium features for businesses on Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp for a fee with a rollout in select countries.

“[WhatsApp Flows] gives businesses the ability to create customised experiences right within chat threads. So, for example, a bank can build a way for customers to book an appointment to open a new account, a food delivery service can build a way to place any order from any of their partner restaurants or an airline can build a way to check in for a flight and pick up a seat, all without having to leave the chat thread,” said Mark Zuckerberg, Founder & CEO of Meta.

Earlier this month, the chat app officially rolled out the WhatsApp Channels feature in India and 150 other countries. This feature served as a one-way broadcast tool, allowing users to receive updates from individuals and organisations directly within the WhatsApp platform.

WhatsApp had initially introduced Channels in June, starting with Colombia and Singapore in collaboration with organisations such as the International Rescue Committee (IRC), the World Health Organization (WHO), FC Barcelona, and Manchester City.

Edited by Megha Reddy

Share on
close
techspraks2023

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

3

4

5