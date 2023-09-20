WhatsApp introduces new features for businesses in India

WhatsApp on Wednesday announced new features for businesses in India at the Conversations conference held in Mumbai.

The features include WhatsApp Flows, which will allow businesses worldwide to create interactive in-chat experiences; and WhatsApp Payment-to-Merchant, which will expand payment options for Indian businesses.

Additionally, Meta Verified for Business will offer verified badges, account support, and premium features for businesses on Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp for a fee with a rollout in select countries.

“[WhatsApp Flows] gives businesses the ability to create customised experiences right within chat threads. So, for example, a bank can build a way for customers to book an appointment to open a new account, a food delivery service can build a way to place any order from any of their partner restaurants or an airline can build a way to check in for a flight and pick up a seat, all without having to leave the chat thread,” said Mark Zuckerberg, Founder & CEO of Meta.

Earlier this month, the chat app officially rolled out the WhatsApp Channels feature in India and 150 other countries. This feature served as a one-way broadcast tool, allowing users to receive updates from individuals and organisations directly within the WhatsApp platform.

WhatsApp had initially introduced Channels in June, starting with Colombia and Singapore in collaboration with organisations such as the International Rescue Committee (IRC), the World Health Organization (WHO), FC Barcelona, and Manchester City.