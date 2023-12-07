Start strong: 7 morning habits that guarantee success

As famously said by Richard Branson, "Success is a journey, not a destination". It is a journey that requires continuous effort, growth, and learning. Every aspect of your life has its fair share in this journey especially the way you start your day plays a crucial role in shaping this journey.

Hence, spending the first few hours of the day can set the tone for the rest of your day. Consider it a blank canvas, an opportunity to paint the rest of your day with purpose and productivity. So, if you wish to make success a habit then incorporating these 7 morning habits can be extremely beneficial.

Wake up before or with sunrise

As the famous saying goes, “The early bird catches the worm,” this line also holds for success. According to a 2008 study published in The Journal of General Psychology, early risers are less likely to procrastinate as compared to night owls.

Well, we all have our daily tasks, what waking up early does is give you enough time to reflect on your priorities and self before your mind is completely absorbed by the work leaving no space to think. This precious quiet time before the hustle and bustle begins will in turn enable you to focus on personal development and strategic planning.

Mindful morning meditation

Mindfulness meditation helps in reducing stress, enhance concentration, and promote emotional well-being. Therefore, incorporating a brief meditation session in the early hours of the day will not only set a positive tone for the day but will also help you face challenges and unpredictable situations with a calm and collected mindset throughout the day. This habit is an investment in your mental and emotional resilience.

Physical exercise

Physical activity has proven results not only in contributing to a healthy body but also in sharpening the mind. Especially morning exercise in particular releases endorphins, the body's natural mood lifters.

Therefore, engaging in any physical activity be it a brisk walk, a quick workout, or yoga, incorporating physical activity into your morning routine not only jump-starts your metabolism and sets a positive tone for the day ahead but also enhances productivity and overall well-being.

Nutrient-rich breakfast

Breakfast is often considered as the most important meal of the day, and for good reason. Studies have proven that food can control our moods and emotions. Start your day with an unhealthy breakfast and see your day go haywire due to laziness and lack of motivation and energy.

Therefore, choosing the first meal of the day wisely is extremely crucial for a productive day. A nutritious breakfast will not only fuel your body and brain with the energy needed for optimal performance throughout the day but also keep you healthy physically. Make sure to include a balanced mix of protein, healthy fats, and complex carbohydrates to sustain you until your next meal.

Reading for personal development

The biggest mistake we can make in the morning is to check our phones and scroll mindlessly, Instead, shifting to reading books, and articles, or listening to meaningful podcasts will not only increase our knowledge but also broaden our perspective contributing to our personal and professional growth.

Practice gratitude and visualisation

Before stepping into the demands of the day, take a moment to reflect on things that matter to you and you are grateful for and visualise the reality you wish for yourself. This practice will allow you to be content with what you already have as well as have positive hopes for the future, pushing you to work hard for it. A positive mindset like this will help you sail the day with resilience and optimism, preparing your mind to tackle challenges with a winning attitude.

Make a to-do list

Richard Branson once wrote, “Far too many people get weighed down in doing, and never take the time to think and feel.” Well, planning out the day and making a list of what needs to be done can help tackle that issue. This will not only work as a roadmap for the entire day but also help you prioritise your tasks better.

Conclusion

Success is never accidental, it is a journey of consistent efforts, life choices, and intentional actions. So, if you want success to be a habit, you will have to put in the time and energy it deserves. By incorporating these seven morning habits into your routine, you can create a powerful foundation.