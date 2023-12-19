AI’s role in empowering organisations for a better, inclusive world

In an era marked by technological leaps, Artificial Intelligence (AI) has emerged as a key enabler of accessibility and widespread adoption of advanced solutions. Against this backdrop, TechSparks Delhi recently hosted a panel discussion titled 'AI for All: Pioneering Solutions for Global Challenges'.

This session brought together Rishabh Jain, Head of Engineering, Healthians; Santosh Bhat, Head of Data Science, Policybazaar; and Devesh Mishra, CTO, Physicswallah; to shed light on AI’s transformative role in enhancing accessibility across various sectors. The dialogue centred on the deployment of generative AI in diverse industries, highlighting its significance in facilitating widespread adoption of technology and improving accessibility for a broader audience.

The discussion was moderated by Lathika Pai, Country Head, Venture Capital & Private Equity Partnerships, Microsoft.

AI’s impact on edtech, healthtech, and insuretech

Leading the session, Bhat from Policybazaar shared his experience with generative AI. He highlighted its transformative role in customer service and agent training. Policybazaar’s journey began a couple of years ago, but the advent of generative AI has simplified processes remarkably. Bhat emphasised its application in creating more efficient customer-facing chatbots and extracting summaries from customer-agent interactions. This technology aids in better understanding customer needs and intentions, thereby enabling targeted agent training for enhanced service delivery.

Next, Mishra from Physicswallah discussed the role of AI in democratising education. As the CTO of an edtech platform, he underscored the challenges of affordability and accessibility in education. Physicswallah, primarily a JEE and NEET preparation platform, has expanded to support over 25 exam categories. Mishra emphasised the importance of their AI initiative, Alakh AI, which is designed to assist students and teachers. The AI tool addresses a critical need in education by providing timely and quality solutions to student queries, a necessity in a context where the platform receives tens of thousands of doubts daily.

Jain from Healthians shared his experiences in using AI to enhance healthcare delivery. Initially focusing on a recommendation engine for health tests, the team shifted to leveraging ChatGPT for broader access to global data. This integration has significantly improved customer support and sales, offering empathetic and informed interactions. Unlike human agents, Jain pointed out that AI consistently maintains its temperament and combines domain-specific knowledge with a broader understanding, leading to more tailored customer solutions.

Impact on jobs and accessibility

The panellists collectively addressed concerns regarding AI’s impact on employment. While acknowledging potential job displacements, they emphasised the evolution of job roles and the emergence of new opportunities.

Bhat suggested that tasks like document processing might see automation, but this could lead to employees engaging in more complex and rewarding activities. Mishra echoed this sentiment, highlighting the need for the workforce to adapt and upskill in line with AI advancements.

The future of AI in India: Inclusivity and grassroots impact

The discussion concluded with a focus on AI's potential to reach grassroots levels and contribute to societal well-being. Panelists agreed that AI could significantly enhance service delivery in industries like insurance, education, and healthcare, making these services more accessible and personalised. The use of AI in translating complex medical reports into layman’s terms at Healthians exemplifies this potential.

In summary, the session effectively highlighted the transformative role of AI in various sectors. Insights from Jain, Bhat, and Mishra not only showcased the practical applications of AI in improving business efficiencies and customer experiences but also painted a promising picture of AI as a tool for social good.

As India continues to embrace AI, these pioneering efforts demonstrate the vast potential of technology in driving inclusive growth and addressing global challenges.