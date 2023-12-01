Spanish artist Alicia Framis is poised to make history as the first person to marry an artificial intelligence (AI) entity, in a move that blurs the lines between technology and human relationships. This groundbreaking event will take place in Rotterdam, Netherlands, in the upcoming summer as part of Framis' innovative art project titled "The Hybrid Couple"​​​​.

Framis, based in Barcelona, has been cohabiting with the AI entity named AiLex, a hologram that encapsulates the best aspects of her previous relationships. This hologram, described as intelligent and emotionally responsive, represents a significant step in human-AI interactions. Framis' relationship with AiLex challenges traditional concepts of companionship, offering an alternative in an increasingly digital world​​​​.

"The Hybrid Couple" is not just a personal venture for Framis but a multifaceted artistic exploration that intertwines various disciplines. The project spans documentary, sculptural research, drawing, music, architecture, fashion design, and, intriguingly, marriage rituals. This diverse amalgamation of art and technology underlines Framis' reputation as a multidisciplinary artist and emphasises the project's innovative nature​​.

The marriage between Framis and AiLex raises profound questions about the evolving relationship between humans and AI. It explores the emotional depths possible in interactions with AI and challenges our understanding of loneliness, companionship, and the very nature of human relationships in a technologically advanced society.

As the world anticipates this unique wedding, it marks a pivotal moment in the dialogue about human-AI relationships. It propels forward conversations about the ethical, emotional, and societal implications of such unions and sets a precedent for future human-AI interactions. Framis' marriage to AiLex, more than an artistic expression, is a bold statement about the endless possibilities that lie at the intersection of human emotion and artificial intelligence.