Unlock inner peace: 5 beginner-friendly meditation techniques

In this chaotic realm of hustle culture, we are expected to be productive all the time to follow up with the increasing demands and expectations. But sometimes doing nothing is the most productive thing you can do, for your mental well-being.





However, with advancing time, finding moments of tranquillity has become rarer than ever before. The line between work and life is fading, making it even more important to hit the right balance between the both. Meditation as a daily practice can help you in doing so as well as achieve inner peace and mindfulness.





Even though starting with the meditation journey is not that complicated, it can make you overwhelmed and anxious, if you are a complete beginner. Therefore, this article aims to demystify the world of meditation by introducing five easy, accessible and super-effective meditation practices that can be easily inculcated in your day-to-day life.

Breathing meditations

One of the simplest but most effective and widely practised forms is breath-focused meditation. According to Science Daily, meditation and breathing exercises can make the mind sharper. It has several cognitive benefits such as increased focus, less of a wandering mind, improved arousal levels, more positive emotions, less emotional reactivity, and many more.





As a beginner, this is the best way to start. All you need to do is find a comfortable seat, close your eyes, and direct your attention to your breath. Inhale deeply through your nose, feeling the breath fill your lungs, then exhale slowly through your mouth. The goal of this meditation is to make you aware of the present, by using breath as an object of focus. Gradually increase the duration as you become more comfortable with this foundational practice.

Walking meditations

There is a long list of benefits of walking daily. Integrating walking with meditation, will have additional benefits, especially for those who find sitting still challenging. So, next time you go for a, turn it into a walking meditation.





We often have random thoughts going on in our heads. A walking meditation aims to focus on all five senses and your surroundings eliminating the mind’s aimlessly wanders into stress and fears. For this, you need to find a quiet space and walk at a slow, deliberate pace. You can coordinate your steps with your breath, paying attention to each movement. Being aware of the speed of your breath will help you stay connected to the present, encouraging a connection between mind and body.

Mindfulness meditations

Studies have shown that mindful meditation helps people quell anxiety symptoms for those with generalised anxiety disorder, with a possibility to even change the brain in depressed patients.





Mindfulness meditation is a process of observing your thoughts and sensations without judgment. So, the first step is to find a calm place to sit comfortably and start by bringing your attention to the present moment. Notice your thoughts as they come and go without attachment. This practice will promote a sense of clarity, acceptance, and awareness.

Focus meditations

In focus meditation, you are supposed to direct your attention towards a specific point, object, or thought. This could involve gazing at a candle flame, visualising a serene scene, or concentrating on a specific idea.





The goal here is to train the mind to concentrate better and have mental clarity. Since you are a beginner, you can experiment with different focal points to discover what resonates best with your unique preferences and temperament.

Loving-kindness or Metta meditation

In a world, where we like to blame others or ourselves for anything that goes wrong, this meditation can be a challenging one. Loving Kindness, or Metta, meditation involves generating feelings of compassion and goodwill towards oneself and others. You can start by being kind to yourself and directing positive thoughts and intentions toward yourself, then gradually extend these sentiments to loved ones, acquaintances, and even those you may have conflicts with.





This practice will not only promote emotional well-being but also enhance feelings of connection and empathy. As a beginner, start with short sessions and gradually expand the circle of loving-kindness to encompass a broader range of individuals.

Bottomline

Though starting the meditation journey as a beginner can be overwhelming with a plethora of options available, the key lies in exploring various practices to find what aligns with your preferences. Whether you choose the simplicity of breathing meditation, the movement of walking meditation, or the compassion of loving-kindness meditation, the benefits of a consistent practice are profound.









Moreover, by incorporating these seven meditation techniques into your routine, you can achieve a sense of inner calm, mindfulness, and resilience that can positively impact your overall well-being. But, remember that even though you will feel a positive energy seeping into your life from day one, it will take time to show concrete results. So, be patient with yourself.