Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStoryPress Release
Videos
YourStory TV
Discover
Startup Spotlight
More
CompaniesPartner with UsMyStoryYS Research
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Press Release
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS University

Mergers and Acquisitions

CarDekho acquires Revv to enter shared mobility

CarDekho said the acquisition is part of its broader strategy to create a "complete automobile ecosystem" for its customers.

Aparajita Saxena808 Stories
CarDekho acquires Revv to enter shared mobility

Friday December 01, 2023,

2 min Read

In a bid to enter the shared mobility space, ﻿CarDekho﻿ has acquired Revv and will merge it with the rest of its offerings.

CarDekho will offer ﻿Revv﻿'s services as part of its house of brands, which include ﻿BikeDekho﻿, Gaadi.com, ﻿ZigWheels﻿, and ﻿InsuranceDekho﻿, among several others.

The company said the deal is part of CarDekho's broader goal to offer a one-stop automobile-focused ecosystem to customers.

"As we build a robust ecosystem of mobility solutions, our focus is on delivering a seamless customer experience across cities in India, empowering the mobility need of the new generation," said Amit Jain, Co-founder and CEO of CarDekho Group, in a press statement.

Revv, launched in 2015 and headquartered in Gurugram, offers self-drive car rentals in India. Its roster of investors includes Hyundai, Japan's Dream Incubator, Telama Investment, Edelweiss and Beenext, among others.

It operates in 22 cities across India, and has a fleet of around 3,500-plus cars. It was last valued at $138 million as of October 2019, according to Tracxn data, on the back of $28.6 million in funding.

"With our expertise in shared mobility and CarDekho's technology prowess and understanding of the Indian automobile customer, we aim to set new benchmarks in flexible, affordable, and technology-enabled mobility solutions," said Revv founders in a press release.

Autotech unicorn CarDekho in October reported a 46.3% jump in total income for FY23 but fell short of achieving profitability.

In FY22, the company had started to show signs of improvement with losses narrowing from the year prior. It also has been optimistic about turning profitable—at a consolidated level—by FY24, but it failed to turn a corner in FY23.

Edited by Megha Reddy

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

TechSparks

Only KPI that matters is free cash flow: Vijay Shekhar Sharma

3

AI Gen

60-Yr Old Electrical Engineer Becomes Billionaire with Chandrayaan-3's Success

4

TechSparks

BJP’s SARAL app to target 60+ lakh party workers daily ahead of 2024 elections

5

Lifehacks

Struggling with productivity: Master the Eisenhower Box Method