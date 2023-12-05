Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStoryPress Release
Videos
YourStory TV
Discover
Startup Spotlight
More
CompaniesPartner with UsMyStoryYS Research
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Press Release
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS University

News

CoreEL Technologies secures $16M funding from 360 ONE Asset

CoreEL designs, manufactures and supplies advanced electronic products and complex systems to the Indian aerospace and defence industry, including the Ministry of Defence.

Team YS14536 Stories
CoreEL Technologies secures $16M funding from 360 ONE Asset

Tuesday December 05, 2023,

2 min Read

﻿360 ONE Asset﻿ Management Ltd (formerly known as IIFL Asset Management Limited) has committed to invest around $16 million (around Rs 134 crore) in CoreEL Technologies (India) Pvt Ltd (CoreEL), a technology development, systems engineering, and products manufacturing company focusing on aerospace and defence segment, for a minority stake.

The funds will be utilised to accelerate CoreEL's growth plans, including R&D, new product development, and augmenting manufacturing capacity.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, CoreEL designs, manufactures, and supplies advanced electronic products and complex systems to the Indian aerospace and defence industry, including the Ministry of Defence.

Its products have been deployed in India's radars, missiles, electronic warfare, avionics, and SONARS, among others, according to a CoreEL statement.

CoreEL has garnered recognition from prestigious entities like the Ministry of Defence (MOD), the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), and various industry associations for its innovative products and processes.

Vishwanath Padur, Managing Director of CoreEL Technologies, expressed enthusiasm about the investment and the growth prospects it opens up.

Padur said, "CoreEL has evolved to become a world-class Electronic Product/Systems Development company, having delivered several critical electronic modules and sub-systems to DRDO, MOD and Overseas customers. We are further working to develop some of the most advanced Electronic Systems for many strategic programs."


He added, "This investment will allow us to further accelerate our growth plans, including augmenting manufacturing capacity, and strengthen our ability to participate in large Aerospace and defence programs."

Edited by Suman Singh

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

AI Gen

Warren Buffett's 5/25 Rule: Sharpening Your Decision-Making

3

AI Gen

The Farmer Who Sells Spinach from His Audi A4: Redefining Agripreneurship

4

AI Gen

Google Releases 7 Free AI Courses: Master AI Skills Without Cost!

5

AI Gen

Cricketer Who Gave Up on IPL to Build a 100 Cr Yoga Empire