News

Foxconn submitted application for setting up a semiconductor fab: Chandrasekhar

The development comes after Foxconn exited a joint venture (JV) with Vedanta Group to set up a chip plant in India.

Press Trust of India8383 Stories
Foxconn submitted application for setting up a semiconductor fab: Chandrasekhar

Wednesday December 20, 2023,

1 min Read

Taiwanese electronics manufacturing services company Foxconn has submitted an application for setting up a semiconductor fab in the country, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said in a written reply to Lok Sabha that the government has taken several measures to boost electronics manufacturing, including semiconductors, incentivising large investments in electronic goods and appliances, and promoting exports.

"Foxconn has submitted its application under the "modified scheme for setting up of semiconductor fabs in India" for the establishment of semiconductor fab in the country," Chandrasekhar said.

The development comes after Foxconn exited a joint venture (JV) with Vedanta Group to set up a chip plant in India.

The JV had plans to set up its chip plant in Gujarat with an investment of around Rs 1.5 lakh crore.

Chandrasekhar said the first semiconductor unit by Micron was approved in June 2023 under the Semicon India programme and the construction of the unit has started.

Edited by Suman Singh

