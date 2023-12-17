Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStoryPress Release
Videos
YourStory TV
Discover
CompaniesStartup Spotlight
Knowledge Base
Glossary
More
Pitch to UsPatner with UsMy StoryResearch
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Press Release
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '24
YS हिन्दी
Pitch To Us

News

Gen AI can add cumulative $1.2-1.5T to India's GDP by FY30: EY report

The report, titled 'The AIdea of India: Generative AI's potential to accelerate India's digital transformation', provided insights into the industry's preparedness and challenges in embracing Gen AI.

Press Trust of India8371 Stories
Gen AI can add cumulative $1.2-1.5T to India's GDP by FY30: EY report

Sunday December 17, 2023,

2 min Read

Generative artificial intelligence (Gen AI) has the potential to add a cumulative $1.2-1.5 trillion to India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) over the next seven years, according to a report by EY India.

The report, titled 'The AIdea of India: Generative AI's potential to accelerate India's digital transformation', provided insights into the industry's preparedness and challenges in embracing Gen AI.

Generative AI can potentially add a cumulative $1.2-1.5 trillion to India's GDP by FY2029-30, as per the report.

"The report forecasts that by fully capitalising Gen AI technology and its applications across sectors, India can potentially add $359-438 billion in FY2029-30 alone, reflecting a 5.9% to 7.2% increase over and above baseline GDP," it said. Nearly 69% of the overall impact is expected to be derived from sectors such as business services (including IT, legal, consulting, outsourcing, rental of machinery and equipment, and others), financial services, education, retail, and healthcare.

The anticipated impact entails improvements in workforce productivity, increased operational efficiency, and personalised customer engagement, the report said. The findings emerged from a comprehensive survey that engaged over 200 C-suite participants, revealing that 60% of organisations acknowledge the significant influence of Gen AI on their businesses.

"However, 75% of them express a low to moderate level of readiness to harness the benefits of Gen AI," the report pointed out. The two primary challenges faced by organisations currently are skills-gap (52%) and the availability of unclear use cases (47%), while only 36% organisations see data privacy as the risk of Gen AI.

Edited by Suman Singh

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

AI Gen

The Ultimate AI Tools Every Professional Needs to Outsmart the Competition

3

Workforce Management

Coffee badging: The new workplace trend worrying corporates

4

AI Gen

The Power of Solitude: Tesla's Path to Innovation

5

Impact Investment

Exclusive: Omidyar Network India to shut operations