Government

Gujarat aims to attract global semiconductor companies, says state govt

Gujarat became the first state in the country to have a dedicated semiconductor policy in 2022

Press Trust of India344 Stories
Saturday December 30, 2023,

2 min Read

Aligning with India's Semiconductor Mission, Gujarat became the first state to introduce its semiconductor policy in 2022, with several companies from Japan, South Korea, and those based out of New Delhi and Bengaluru expressing interest in investing in the sector during events organised ahead of the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024, officials said.

As per a government release, the state's semiconductor policy aims to play a significant role in the global realignment of supply chains in the strategic sector and raise India's economic position.

Chip maker Micron Technology's decision to set up a $2.75 billion plant at Sanand near Ahmedabad indicates that Gujarat's dedicated semiconductor policy is bearing fruit and attracting global players, it said.

In July last year, Gujarat announced a dedicated policy to draw new investments in the semiconductor sector by offering incentives and subsidies to start operations in the state.

Also Read
Gujarat’s Jal Utsav celebrates water, life, and sustainability

The government has used roadshows and delegation visits organised ahead of the 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit to express its commitment towards the growth of the sector, the release said.

Several companies from Japan, South Korea, and the ones based in New Delhi and Bengaluru have expressed interest in the sector in the state, it stated.

"These companies have shown their enthusiasm towards the research and development in semiconductor industries, assembly testing, packaging, and the manufacturing of critical components which are valuable for the semiconductor industry along with developing engineering/technology centres," it said.

Follow-up discussions with international and domestic companies are underway to set up additional large-scale projects in Gujarat, it said.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has credited the Vibrant Gujarat Summit for the state's commitment to the semiconductor industry.

In his speech at the groundbreaking ceremony for Micron Technology's plant at Sanand near Ahmedabad in September, Patel said there was a lot of interest in semiconductor technology.

"It's the historic day of the Micron plant's inauguration in Sanand. This historic day will be remembered for taking Sanand and Gujarat to new heights," he had said.

