Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStoryPress Release
Videos
YourStory TV
Discover
CompaniesStartup Spotlight
Knowledge Base
Glossary
More
Pitch to UsPatner with UsMy StoryResearch
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Press Release
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '24
YS हिन्दी
Pitch To Us

News

Hero MotoCorp to buy 3% more shares of Ather Energy for Rs 140 Cr

In September, the electric mobility startup raised Rs 900 crore via a rights issue from its existing shareholders—﻿Hero MotoCorp and Singapore's GIC﻿.

Sayan Sen220 Stories
Hero MotoCorp to buy 3% more shares of Ather Energy for Rs 140 Cr

Friday December 15, 2023,

2 min Read

Hero MotoCorp Limited (HMCL) is planning to acquire additional shares of electric mobility startup Ather Energy Private Limited for Rs 140 crore.

HMCL, which owns 36.7% of Ather's shares is planning to buy an additional 3% of shares in an all-cash deal according to filings by the company on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

"Currently, HMCL's shareholding in Ather is 36.7% (on a fully diluted basis) of the paid-up share capital of Ather. Post the purchase of additional shares, HMCL's shareholding in Ather would increase to 39.7% (on a fully diluted basis) of the paid-up share capital of Ather," the company said.

Besides manufacturing electric two-wheelers, Ather also has its charging infrastructure and is engaged in the storage, distribution, and management of electric power.

In September, the electric mobility startup raised Rs 900 crore via a rights issue from its existing shareholders—﻿Hero MotoCorp and Singapore's GIC﻿. Hero MotoCorp had invested Rs 550 crore in Ather Series E2 Compulsory Convertible Preference Shares (CCPS).

Earlier this month, CEO Tarun Mehta announced plans to launch a "bigger, family-oriented" scooter based on "popular demand". Ather is also planning to release a performance-focused upgrade to its popular 450 series electric scooter early next year.

The electric scooter manufacturer, reported a widened loss of Rs 344.1 crore for the financial year 2021-22, compared to Rs 233.3 crore in the previous year. Despite a significant increase in total income to Rs 413.9 crore from Rs 83.3 crore in FY21, the rise in expenses, particularly in the cost of materials consumed, contributed to the higher overall loss.

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

Photography

Nature, photography, passion–how this retired forestry officer spreads awareness about wildlife conservation

3

Funding

D2C fast fashion brand Snitch bags Rs 110 Cr in Series A funding

4

AI Gen

The Power of Solitude: Tesla's Path to Innovation

5

News

Startup news and updates: Daily roundup (December 15, 2023)