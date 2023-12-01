India to host 3-day global technology summit

India will host a three-day global summit from Monday with a focus on data protection, export controls, and technology and its impact on geopolitics. The summit will also deliberate on new and emerging technologies, digital public infrastructure, and cross-cutting policy issues related to innovation and national security.





The theme of the Global Technology Summit is 'Geopolitics of Technology', said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).





The summit, which will be held in New Delhi from December 4-6, is India's flagship event on geo-technology and is being co-hosted by the Policy Planning and Research Division of MEA and Carnegie India.





The summit will convene about a hundred speakers and thousands of participants, including policy makers, industry experts, academics, technocrats, and innovators from India and across the world, MEA said in a statement.





Ministers and senior government officials from several countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Singapore, Sierra Leone, Sri Lanka, Kenya, Lithuania, Brazil and the European Union, will participate in the summit.





The inaugural session of the summit will begin with an address by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.