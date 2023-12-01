Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStoryPress Release
Videos
YourStory TV
Discover
Startup Spotlight
More
CompaniesPartner with UsMyStoryYS Research
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Press Release
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS University

News

India to host 3-day global technology summit

The summit, which will be held in New Delhi from December 4-6, is India's flagship event on geo-technology and is being co-hosted by the Policy Planning and Research Division of the Ministry of External Affairs and Carnegie India.

Press Trust of India8300 Stories
India to host 3-day global technology summit

Friday December 01, 2023,

1 min Read

India will host a three-day global summit from Monday with a focus on data protection, export controls, and technology and its impact on geopolitics. The summit will also deliberate on new and emerging technologies, digital public infrastructure, and cross-cutting policy issues related to innovation and national security.


The theme of the Global Technology Summit is 'Geopolitics of Technology', said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).


The summit, which will be held in New Delhi from December 4-6, is India's flagship event on geo-technology and is being co-hosted by the Policy Planning and Research Division of MEA and Carnegie India.


The summit will convene about a hundred speakers and thousands of participants, including policy makers, industry experts, academics, technocrats, and innovators from India and across the world, MEA said in a statement.


Ministers and senior government officials from several countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Singapore, Sierra Leone, Sri Lanka, Kenya, Lithuania, Brazil and the European Union, will participate in the summit.


The inaugural session of the summit will begin with an address by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Edited by Swetha Kannan

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

TechSparks

Only KPI that matters is free cash flow: Vijay Shekhar Sharma

3

AI Gen

60-Yr Old Electrical Engineer Becomes Billionaire with Chandrayaan-3's Success

4

TechSparks

BJP’s SARAL app to target 60+ lakh party workers daily ahead of 2024 elections

5

Lifehacks

Struggling with productivity: Master the Eisenhower Box Method