Indifi appoints Sangram Singh as CEO to drive growth and innovation

Digital lending platform ﻿Indifi Technologies﻿ has appointed Sangram Singh as its Chief Executive Officer.

As the CEO of Indifi, Singh will lead the expansion of the core Indifi franchise, directly overseeing key functions including product management, distribution, partnerships, technology, risk management, and treasury.

“The digital MSME ecosystem is a cornerstone of India's economy, offering a unique opportunity for leveraging data and platforms as small businesses increasingly integrate technology. I am excited to be part of this journey with Alok and Siddharth and look forward to exploring new horizons that contribute significantly to the development of India’s online lending landscape,” said Singh.

The platform has disbursed over 96,000 loans across 400+ cities, amounting to a total disbursement value surpassing Rs 5,100 crore. Some of its recent additions to its offerings include the provision of instant business loans and the facilitation of working capital finance, designed for direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands.

Singh earlier held the position of President at ﻿Axis Bank﻿ and served as MD and CEO at ﻿Freecharge﻿, along with tenures with Citibank and GE Capital India.

“Indifi has experienced remarkable growth in the last three years and has maintained an industry-leading credit quality profile. With a focus on scaling multifold over the next five years, Sangram's expertise, honed through leading larger businesses, is poised to be a catalyst in elevating Indifi's growth trajectory,” says Alok Mittal, Co-founder and MD, Indifi.

Mittal will continue to serve his role as the co-founder and Managing Director, working alongside Siddharth Mahanot, to lead the development and expansion of product offerings in secured lending and transaction-based financing.

Based in Gurugram, Indifi Technologies is a lending platform which enables debt financing for small businesses to substantially improve the experience for borrowers regarding credit access. Indifi expands the envelope of formal lending by designing credit products for MSMEs, improving the standard of risk assessment, and leveraging the supply chain linkages of MSMEs. It also aims to streamline the speed and convenience of the loan process.