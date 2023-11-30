The Good Glamm Group's Priyanka Gill on the good, the bad, and the ugly of entrepreneurship

The journey of an entrepreneur has good, bad, and ugly parts to it, Priyanka Gill, Co-founder of The Good Glamm Group, said during a session on brand building at YourStory's TechSparks Delhi.

Reflecting on her 13-year-long entrepreneurial journey, Gill said that despite the inevitable challenges, building a business is undeniably worthwhile.

"No matter what happens, the journey is worth it...you keep doing what you have to do" Gill noted.

Yet, constructing a business isn't a constant ascent; it comes with its own set of challenges and downturns. Gill emphasises that the challenge in entrepreneurship lies in its marathon-like nature rather than a sprint. She started POPxo nine years ago, a venture that was acquired by Good Glam Group in 2020.

Following the acquisition, Gill assumed the role of Co-founder at Good Glam Group. The company aims to go public in the next three years.

However, there is an ugly side to entrepreneurship, according to Gill. Entrepreneurs frequently find themselves needing to set aside everything and persevere relentlessly to achieve their initial goals.

"You have to put yourself first, and I think many entrepreneurs don't do that. It's a mental challenge, it's an emotional challenge, it's a physical challenge and [entrepreneurship] puts pressure on every relationship that you have" Gill said.

"Had I known that in the beginning, I would've paced myself" she added.

The Good Glamm Group is a conglomerate encompassing direct-to-consumer (D2C) beauty and personal care brands.

The group operates through key divisions such as The Good Brands Co (home to brands like MyGlamm, St Botanica, The Moms Co., Organic Harvest, Sirona), and The Good Media Co (housing digital media entities like POPxo, ScoopWhoop, MissMalini, and Tweak India).

The Good Creator Co oversees platforms with 1.5 million influencers, and The Good Community is an omnichannel network uniting consumers and experts with shared interests in beauty, parenting, wellness, and sustainability.

In addition to her role as co-founder of the Good Glamm Group, Gill serves as the CEO of Good Media Co.