ISRO's 2024 Mission Calendar: Space Exploration Redefined

In 2024, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is poised to launch a series of pioneering space missions, demonstrating its growing expertise in space exploration and technology. This ambitious agenda encompasses a diverse array of missions, including scientific research, technological development, and commercial endeavors, while also laying the groundwork for future manned spaceflights.

Prominent Missions Set for 2024

NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR): This mission, slated for launch in January 2024, is a collaborative project with NASA. It focuses on launching a dual-frequency synthetic aperture radar satellite for Earth observation, emphasising the importance of international cooperation in space exploration.

INSAT 3DS: Scheduled for a January 2024 launch, the INSAT 3DS satellite is part of the Indian National Satellite System, aimed at enhancing weather monitoring and disaster management capabilities.

Gaganyaan 1: With a planned launch in early 2024, Gaganyaan 1 represents a collaboration between ISRO and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL). It is a crucial test flight designed to host three crew members, paving the way for India's future manned space missions.

Mangalyaan-2 (Mars Orbiter Mission 2): Set to launch in 2024, Mangalyaan-2 is ISRO's second venture to Mars. This mission is tasked with studying the Martian surface, atmosphere, and climate.

X-ray Polarimeter Satellite: This mission, planned for 2024, aims to investigate cosmic X-ray polarisation. The satellite is designed to operate for a minimum of five years.

Shukrayaan-1: Scheduled for late 2024 or 2025, Shukrayaan-1 is ISRO's ambitious mission to Venus, with the objective of studying the planet's atmosphere over a five-year orbital period.

Oceansat-3A: Continuing the legacy of its predecessors, this satellite will contribute to oceanography and atmospheric studies.

Reusable Launch Vehicle (RLV) Trials: ISRO is preparing for two autonomous runway landing trials of winged body Reusable Launch Vehicles.

Additionally, ISRO's 2024 lineup includes six Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) missions for various scientific and commercial projects, three Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) missions, and one commercial mission using the Launch Vehicle Mark-3 (LMV-3). There are also plans for advanced experiments with a winged body reusable launch vehicle, demonstrating ISRO's commitment to technological innovation.

These initiatives not only highlight ISRO's capabilities in diverse space activities but also underscore its determination to utilise space technology for broad social and economic benefits. The upcoming missions are expected to contribute significantly to space science, satellite technology, and human spaceflight, further solidifying India's role in the global space community.