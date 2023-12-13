P-TAL, Strangify and Sploot Win big at WebEngage Startup Demo Day 2023

On the evening of December 9, 2023, Bangalore became the epicenter of innovation and energy as the WebEngage Startup Demo Day unfolded. The flagship event by WebEngage Startup Program brought together trailblazers of the Indian startup ecosystem. With 13 meticulously chosen early-stage startups taking the stage, the day promised not just cash prizes and credits but also an invaluable exchange of ideas and connections.

A rigorous selection process

The journey to Demo Day began with over 200 startups from across India submitting their applications, each vying for a chance to showcase their groundbreaking ideas. As part of the evaluation process, the applications were filtered, based on their business, team, and traction, to shortlist the 13 most promising startups.

Stellar jury

The panel of judges, featuring luminaries like Anand Lunia, General Partner, India Quotient; Anjali Sosale, Partner, Waterbridge Ventures; Harman Preet, Founder and Managing Partner, Prath Ventures; Mandeep Julka, Vice President, Chiratae Ventures; Rohit M A, Managing Partner, PeerCapital; Brandon Rogers, Co-founder and GP, 2AM VC; and Hershel Mehta, Co-founder and GP, 2AMVC; brought unparalleled expertise to the table. Their probing questions and insightful comments provided invaluable guidance to the pitching startups, refining their concepts and strategies.

The D Day

Each startup was allotted a concise seven-minute pitch window, enabling them to unveil their business, followed by quick questions from the jury.

The jury’s evaluation criteria went beyond the standard of presentations, delving into nuanced factors including market viability, scalability, team robustness, and the extent of traction.

A triumph of innovation

Amidst intense competition, P-TAL, manufacturer of authentic and ayurvedic brass utensils, emerged as the victor, followed by B2B mental health company Strangify, which captivated the jury with its ingenious solution and compelling presentation. Pet care company Sploot was the ecosystem favourite. Their reward, beyond the prestige, included a substantial cash prize of Rs 3 lakh and platform credits worth $30,000, propelling their startup journeys to new horizons.

Aditya Agrawal, Co-founder & CEO, P-TAL, said "Winning the flagship WebEngage Startup Demo Day is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our entire team at P-TAL. We are honoured to be recognised for our commitment to authenticity and Ayurveda in crafting brass utensils. This victory not only boosts our confidence but also validates the importance of traditional craftsmanship in today's fast-paced world. Connecting with like-minded individuals and witnessing innovative startups pitching was truly inspiring. The feedback from diverse VCs felt like having the entire ecosystem in one room. The prize is a welcome boost that will undoubtedly accelerate our journey to bring authentic and ayurvedic products to more homes with the help of WebEngage."

Himanshu Rajpurohit, Founder and CEO of First runner-up Strangify, said Strangify is built on the belief that mental health solutions should be innovative, accessible, and effective. “This accolade is a validation of our approach, and we are thrilled that our solution resonated with the jury. WebEngage Startup Demo Day was one of the finest events I’ve ever attended with top-tier participants and the niche crowd which we really think of as a community. The cash prize and platform credits from WebEngage are not just rewards; they are fuel for our mission to revolutionise mental health solutions. We are grateful for this recognition and look forward to making a meaningful impact on the mental well-being of individuals and organisations."

On being awarded the second runner-up and the ecosystem favourite, Arnav Sahni, Co-founder of Sploot said the startup was honoured to be recognised as the ecosystem favourite. “It feels amazing to get validation on our passion for pet care and dedication to creating a positive impact on the lives of pets and their owners. Startup Demo Day provided us with a valuable platform to share the Sploot story with a broader audience, fostering growth for our business. This accomplishment is not just a celebration of our success so far, but also an endorsement of our vision for the future of pet care. With the help of WebEngage, we are excited to further expand our reach and make Sploot the go-to brand for all things pet-related."

Here is the complete list of the 13 finalists that competed:

Beyond material rewards

The true essence of the Demo Day surpassed tangible prizes. The event acted as a crucible for forging meaningful connections between startups and investors, setting the stage for potential future funding endeavours.

The conversations, during and after the event, added another layer of depth to these connections, putting the passionate founders at centre stage.

Charting the course ahead

On the successful conclusion of the flagship event, Nitya Shah, Lead - Startup Program, WebEngage, said, "As we wrap up the inaugural edition of WebEngage Startup Demo Day, it's truly gratifying to witness the convergence of innovation and opportunity. With a commitment to nurturing early-stage B2C startups, this initiative is a testament to the unwavering support we provide through the WebEngage Startup Program. Congratulations to all 13 startups who seized the stage to pitch their visions."

The WebEngage Startup Demo Day is a notable event for early-stage startups in India, providing a platform for business presentations, investor networking, and constructive feedback integration.

As the event continues to evolve and expand, one thing remains certain: it will persist in kindling the entrepreneurial spirit, propelling numerous startups toward triumph and success.