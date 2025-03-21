Google may be forced to sell Chrome—here’s what’s next

Can you think of a world where Google no longer owns Chrome? Well, that might become a reality.

In the world of tech giants, Google has long reigned supreme, dominating search engines, online advertising, and even web browsers with Chrome. But it seems Google might be teetering on the edge of a monumental shake-up.

Rumours are swirling that regulators could force Google to sell Chrome as part of broader antitrust efforts. But why would the government target Chrome, and what would a world without Google-owned Chrome look like? Let’s dive into this!

Why Chrome is in the crosshairs

Google Chrome is not just a regular browser—it’s a behemoth. According to StatCounter, with over 65% of the global browser market share, Chrome is the gateway to the Internet for billions of users.

But its dominance is now in question.

Critics argue that Google uses Chrome to reinforce its monopoly in search and advertising, creating a feedback loop. This means it stifles competition. For example, Chrome is deeply integrated with Google’s search engine, making it the default option for most users.

This gives Google an unfair advantage in steering traffic to its own services, from YouTube to Google Maps. Many claim this creates a “walled garden” that locks out competitors and harms consumers by limiting choice.

The antitrust backlash: A brief history

Google’s antitrust troubles aren’t new. The company has faced scrutiny from regulators in the U.S., Europe, and beyond for years. In 2020, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a landmark lawsuit accusing Google of anti-competitive practices in search and advertising.

The European Union has also slapped Google with billions in fines for similar violations. Now, regulators are setting their sights on Chrome.

The argument is simple: by owning the most popular browser, Google can control how users interact with the internet, giving it an unfair edge over rivals like Microsoft Edge, Mozilla Firefox, and Apple’s Safari.

Forcing Google to sell Chrome could level the playing field and open the door for more competition.

The risks of breaking up big tech

While forcing Google to sell Chrome might sound like a win for competition, it has its risks. Chrome’s success is partly due to Google’s resources, which have allowed it to innovate and maintain a secure, user-friendly browser.

A standalone Chrome might struggle to keep up with the rapid pace of tech advancements.

Moreover, breaking up Big Tech could have unintended consequences. For instance, if Chrome were sold to another tech giant, it might simply shift the monopoly problem rather than solve it. Regulators would need to tread carefully to ensure that any breakup benefits consumers and the market.

What this means for internet users

For the average user, a Google-less Chrome might not feel drastically different—at least not at first. You would still have your favourite extensions, bookmarks, and seamless syncing across devices.

But over time, you might notice changes, like a more diverse search engine ecosystem or new features driven by competition. On the flip side, if Chrome’s new owner fails to maintain its quality, users might flock to alternatives like Firefox or Brave, sparking a browser renaissance.

The potential sale of Chrome is just one piece of a larger puzzle. Governments worldwide are cracking down on Big Tech, with companies like Facebook (Meta), Amazon, and Apple also facing antitrust scrutiny. Forcing Google to sell Chrome could set a precedent for breaking up other tech monopolies, reshaping the industry as we know it.

The takeaway: Will Chrome survive without Google?

As the antitrust storm intensifies, the future of Chrome hangs in the balance. While selling Chrome might seem drastic, it could be the shake-up the tech industry needs to foster innovation and competition.

However, Chrome’s success is deeply tied to Google’s ecosystem, and separating the two could have unintended consequences. One thing’s for sure: It’s a legal battle for the core of the Internet, and the outcome could change how we all surf the web!