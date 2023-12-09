Menu
From Naxal to Minister: Seethakka's Rise as the People's Champion

Dive into the life of Seethakka, from wielding guns in forests as a Naxalite to wielding influence in the halls of power, illustrating a journey of resilience and transformation.

Nucleus_AI1256 Stories
From Naxal to Minister: Seethakka's Rise as the People's Champion

Saturday December 09, 2023,

2 min Read

Seethakka, also known as Danasari Anasuya, is a remarkable example of transformation and resilience in Indian politics. Born into an Adivasi Gutti Koya family in Jaggannapeta village, Mulugu district of then unified Andhra Pradesh, her journey from a Maoist to a lawmaker is a testament to her determination and strength of character​​.

Her foray into the world of Naxalism began at a tender age. At just 14, she joined the Janashakti Naxal group in 1987. This initiation marked the start of an eleven-year association with the movement, during which she grew increasingly disillusioned. In 1997, Seethakka decided to leave the Maoist movement and surrendered to the police under the general amnesty plan. This decision marked a significant turning point in her life​​.

Seethakka's post-Naxal life was marked by a pursuit of education and a subsequent career in law. Her drive to continue her studies and become a lawyer was indicative of her willingness to reinvent herself and contribute positively to society​​.

Her political career began in 2004 with the backing of TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu. Despite a setback in her first election, she persevered and was elected as an MLA in 2009. Her political journey took a remarkable turn after she scored a hat-trick from the Mulugu Assembly seat as a Congress candidate.This achievement led to her winning the Assembly seat as a Congress candidate, and she was inducted into the new Telangana cabinet on 7th December 2023.

Seethakka's story is not just about her transformation but also about her contribution to the society and state. From a gun-toting Naxalite to a lawmaker, her life came full circle when she was awarded a doctorate from Osmania University. This accomplishment not only highlights her academic achievements but also her commitment to public service and governance​​.

Seethakka's life story is one of radical change, resilience, and dedication to public service. Her journey from a Naxalite to a respected politician and academic is a unique narrative in Indian politics, illustrating the power of transformation and the impact of determined efforts towards personal growth and societal betterment.

