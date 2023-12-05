Google Releases 7 Free AI Courses: Master AI Skills Without Cost!

Google's offering of free AI courses provides an accessible gateway for anyone interested in mastering the field of Artificial Intelligence. Here's a breakdown of some standout courses:

1.Google AI for Anyone: This introductory course, available on edX, is perfect for beginners with no computer science, mathematics, or AI background. It provides a comprehensive overview of AI and Machine Learning, covering their real-world applications such as recommender systems and self-driving technologies. Participants will learn about neural networks and various types of machine learning. The course spans four weeks, requiring 2–3 hours per week, and allows learners to progress at their own pace​​​​.

https://www.edx.org/learn/artificial-intelligence/google-google-ai-for-anyone

2.Introduction to Generative AI: This course is designed to provide an overview of generative AI, differentiating it from traditional machine learning methods. It is part of Google's broader offering on Cloud Skills Boost​​.

https://www.cloudskillsboost.google/course_templates/536

3.Introduction to Large Language Models: This course explores large language models, their applications, and the skill of prompt tuning. It's a timely addition considering the growing importance of large language models in various industries​​.

https://www.cloudskillsboost.google/course_templates/539

4.Introduction to Responsible AI: This course, aimed at an ethical understanding of AI, introduces Google's 7 AI Principles and covers topics from social responsibility to privacy design principles. It emphasises the significance of responsible AI development and implementation​​.

https://www.cloudskillsboost.google/course_templates/554

5.Responsible AI: Applying AI Principles with Google Cloud: This 8-hour course is designed for those interested in implementing responsible AI in organisations. It includes learning how Google Cloud applies AI principles, along with best practices and lessons learned. The course is suitable for the general public and Google Cloud Partners, and it's delivered in English. Prerequisites include basic knowledge of AI and Machine Learning​​​​​​.

https://www.cloudskillsboost.google/course_templates/388

6.Introduction to Image Generation: This course provides an introduction to diffusion models used in image generation, requiring some prior knowledge in machine learning, deep learning, and Python programming​​.

https://www.cloudskillsboost.google/course_templates/541

7.Generative AI for Developers Learning Path: This Generative Al Learning Path is designed with a technical focus, specifically for App Developers, ML Engineers, and Data Scientists, it likely aligns with Google's focus on providing practical, hands-on learning experiences in AI, particularly for developers interested in generative AI technologies.

https://www.cloudskillsboost.google/paths/183

These courses, freely accessible, represent a valuable resource for anyone looking to delve into the world of AI, whether they are beginners or have some level of prior knowledge. The variety in course content, from ethical considerations in AI to technical aspects like image generation and large language models, caters to a wide range of interests and skill levels.