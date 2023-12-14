Startup news and updates: daily roundup (December 14, 2023)

Funding

SimYog secures Rs 20 Cr from Mela Ventures, 1crowd, others

SimYog, an EMI/EMC simulation and testing platform, has secured Rs 20 crore in funding led by Mela Ventures and 1Crowd, with participation from existing investor IdeaSpring.

The funding will aid the startup in addressing Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) / Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) testing challenges, enabling faster and more cost-effective release of quality products for a broad customer base.

“EMI/EMC simulation tool in the early stages of the design cycle is crucial need. SimYog has cracked the code on that front, and we are delighted to see the rapid progress they are making in this space,” NS Parthasarathy, Managing Partner at Mela Ventures, said.

Founded in 2017 by Prof. Dipanjan Gope, Anant Devi, and Harikiran Muniganti, SimYog makes EMI/EMC simulation software for front-loading at the early design stage. EMI/EMC testing is a critical step in the design and manufacturing processes of electronic devices. This increases the chances of passing certification tests on the first attempt.

Other news

Curefoods onboards Avani Davda as Board Member

Curefoods, one of India’s leading food and beverage brands, has onboarded Avani Davda as a board member.

Davda will serve as an independent director of the company. The appointment is intended to enhance the depth of expertise and leadership within Curefoods.

“This collaboration marks the growth of our team and advisors on the board. Avani’s expertise and years of experience in the F&B industry adds a fresh perspective of thought and direction to the brand and its strategy,” Ankit Nagori, Founder of Curefoods said.

With two decades of experience, Davda is a seasoned executive with a proven track record in the Food and beverage industry. She presently holds independent director positions in various brands, including Mahindra Logistics and JSW Paints. Furthermore, she serves as a strategic advisor to Bain Advisory Network and has previously served as the Managing Director and CEO of Godrej Nature’s Basket Ltd.

Davda’s inclusion in Curefoods is a notable milestone as the company plans to add more experts to its leadership board in 2024.

Avani Davda, Board Member, and Director, Curefoods.

Alvarez & Marsal names Ashish Bansal as MD, co-leader of India TAG

Global professional services firm Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) has named Ashish Bansal as a Managing Director and co-leader of its India Global Transaction Advisory Group (TAG) practice, alongside Mumbai-based Managing Director Bhavik Hathi.

With nearly two decades of experience in various transactions, Bansal specialises in financial due diligence across sectors including healthcare, life sciences, auto components, diversified industrials, consumer, and retail.

Aligned with commercial, operational, and ESG diligence, he guides PE funds and corporate buyers on buy- and sell-side considerations in both domestic and cross-border transactions.

Before A&M, Bansal spent almost two decades at KPMG India’s Deal Advisory, specialising in transaction services and concluding as a Partner.

Bansal’s joining marks a pivotal growth moment for Global TAG in India and worldwide, aligning with recent expansions in Asia, including senior hires in Australia and China.

Pocket FM appoints Subeer Bakshi as Head of People and Culture

Audio series platform Pocket FM has appointed Subeer Bakshi as the Head of People and Culture.

In this capacity, Bakshi will lead the development of people processes and cultural foundations. He will work closely with Co-founder and CEO Rohan Nayak to expand the organisation on a global scale.

“Subeer’s extensive background in the people function, building culture and his track record in building strong, collaborative teams make him a valuable addition to our leadership team,” Nayak said.

Before joining Pocket FM, Bakshi served as the Head of Talent Strategy at PhonePe. With over two decades of diverse international experience in organisations like Mercer, Aon, Willis Towers Watson, and Bajaj Finserv, he brings valuable experience to his new position.

Founded in 2018, Pocket FM was founded with the vision to revolutionise the audio OTT space by introducing the audio-series category.