Beyond boundaries: Space tech startups and the evolution of global markets

A major player in the ecosystem, MathWorks recently brought together leaders from India and Europe’s space startup ecosystem for a panel discussion titled “LIFT OFF: How Space Tech Startups Can Change the Global Economy, a Virtual Roundtable on the Rise and Privatization of Space Tech”.

The rise of SpaceTech startups

The aerospace and defense industry has witnessed remarkable growth, and space exploration has entered a new era, thanks to the rapid emergence of SpaceTech startups. This transformative shift has the potential to reshape the global economy. In a recent discussion held by MathWorks, industry experts Antonio Figueroa González from The Exploration Company (Based in Munich, Germany, and Bordeaux, France), Yashas Karanam from Bellatrix Aerospace (India), Shashank Saxena from IN-SPACe (India), and Thaddé Bouchard from ESA BIC Sud France, Aerospace Valley, shared their invaluable insights into the rise of SpaceTech and the profound impact it can have on economies worldwide. economy.

The challenges and rewards of SpaceTech startups

Antonio Figueroa González, who leads the guidance, navigation, and control department at The Exploration Company, kicked off the conversation about startups. He compared the startup environment to a "cosmic dance," stressing the importance of agility. Startups are free from bureaucratic constraints, adapting and making decisions at an unparalleled pace. González talked about the unique advantage of attracting a motivated and talented workforce, saying "This fast-paced environment attracts professionals who are willing to take risks, chase their dreams, and make a real impact."

Yashas Karanam discussed the difficulties encountered by SpaceTech startups. He highlighted that "market readiness" is a major challenge. Startups are often developing innovative technologies, and it takes time for the market to accept these advancements. "The valley of death for space startups is longer than other industries. Market readiness is essential, and until the market adjusts to these progressive innovations, startups experience a difficult period."

The INSPACe representative provided valuable information about India's strategic vision, highlighting the recognition of space technology's dual purpose in serving both societal and business objectives, and also emphasising the importance of clearly defining the roles of various stakeholders, including startups, in India's Space Policy 2023. "The goal is to identify essential areas, strategic objectives, and provide guidance to startups from early stages to developing abilities, sharing technologies, and promoting creativity."

Thaddé Bouchard discussed the help available from public authorities, accelerators, and incubators. He referred to the "valley of death" that startups can experience and the importance of private investors. Bouchard spoke about the role his organisation plays in providing resources, expertise, and access to the market. "We work to build the best connection we can to support startups technologically and provide them with funding," he said. Bouchard also stressed the need for startups to have a mid-to-long-term outlook, encouraging them to choose a path of sustainable growth.

As the conversation shifted to the dynamics of working together, Antonio Figueroa González pointed out that startups and established companies are not enemies but partners. He said, "Rather than competing, we support each other. Collaboration is about discovering shared ground, exchanging new developments, and unifying strengths for joint success." This cooperative attitude allows the exchange of ideas, technologies, and answers, aiding in the general evolution of the space industry.

Exploring possibilities for collaborations in SpaceTech

Addressing a question from the audience concerning collaborations with larger SpaceTech companies, such as SpaceX or Blue Origin, Yashas Karanam said that rather than engaging with these behemoths, they are currently dealing with large-scale manufacturers. Karanam also pointed out that a number of conversations have been taking place at the international level regarding possible sales avenues, product integrations, and investments. "The community is small at the moment, but as it expands, more chances for collaboration will arise."

Empowering cosmic entrepreneurs

As the virtual roundtable came to a close, the speakers offered guidance to aspiring space entrepreneurs. Shashank Saxena extended an invitation: "IN-SPACe is here to help you on your journey. As we move into the future, startups can find support, collaboration, and a cosmic ally in our vision." Yashas Karanam highlighted the importance of finding a "product-market fit," suggesting entrepreneurs make sure their inventions meet customer needs. Thaddé Bouchard's advice focused on collaboration and excellence, both necessary components for making meaningful progress. Antonio Figueroa González suggested entrepreneurs "stay on track," stressing the significance of clarity and commitment in setting a startup's course.

The insights from the roundtable showcase how startups are a driving force in pushing space exploration forward. They provide agility, innovation, and collaboration that is propelling the industry to greater heights, creating a new era of possibilities.

