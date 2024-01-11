ConveGenius secures $7M funding led by UBS Optimus Foundation, Mount Judi

Edtech startup ConveGenius has secured $7 million (Rs 58 crore) in funding in a growth financing round led by UBS Optimus Foundation, Mount Judi Ventures, with participation from existing backers.

The round—involving existing investors like the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation (MSDF), BAce Capital, Heritas Capital, and Gray Matters Capital—is part of a broader fundraising initiative aimed at advancing the generative AI capabilities of SwiftChat and facilitating expansion into international markets.

A growth financing round provides capital for scaling and expanding a startup after early funding rounds.

The Noida-based firm’s conversational AI platform SwiftChat is designed to democratise knowledge and information access by enabling the creation, deployment, and management of omnichannel bots. The company plans to extend SwiftChat’s reach to 200 million users.

“...We are delighted to partner with ConveGenius, as their SwiftChat generative AI platform provides the personalised learning content and teacher training support needed in schools. Their impact is measurable and scalable, and we look forward to working with them to reach millions of students,” said Dhun Davar, Head of Social Finance at UBS Optimus Foundation and Head of Social Impact and Philanthropy, India and Middle East, UBS.

Founded in 2013 by Jairaj Bhattacharya and Shashank Pandey, ConveGenius says it is an AI-first edtech company dedicated to transforming learning experiences for users worldwide. SwiftChat’s conversational AI bot store has a reach of 143 million registered user profiles and widespread adoption in over 577,000 schools in India.

The Noida-based startup claims that Swift School’s personalised adaptive learning platform has been implemented in more than 25,000 schools across 16 states in India, benefiting over 4 million students, while Swift Insights’ assessments and data intelligence platform have been used for measuring learning outcomes for 7 million students across 20 states in India and four other countries.

“ConveGenius has implemented at a massive scale educational solutions serving students, teachers, institutions, and Government administrators. It is successfully transforming public education systems, one of the toughest frontiers in the K-12 space,” Ali Shariff, Partner at Mount Judi Ventures, noted.

In 2021, it secured $5 million in a funding round led by investors BAce Capital, Heritas Capital, and 3Lines Venture Capital, with participation from MSDF. Prior to the $7 million funding, ConveGenius had raised a total funding of $9.09 million in over eight rounds, according to market intelligence platform Tracxn.