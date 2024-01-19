Decoding the right approach to organisational change management

Navigating through the back-and-forth tunnel of change has never been easy, but in today’s dynamic business landscape, it’s become pivotal to earnestly embrace the offering brought on by change. From a series of technological advancements and seismic shifts in market demand to strategic realignment, change has become the only constant, making it crucial for organisations to climb up the ladder of flexibility and adaptability.

Without an ounce of doubt, change has become paramount for any organisation’s survival and success. However, in order to effectively manage change on a large scale, organisations need to move beyond the mere implementation of new processes and focus on fostering a change-oriented mindset that spreads its ethos deep into the organisation’s roots.

Beginning this journey of change from the top tier, organisations with leaders actively advocating change possess an unparalleled ability to grow in the market, stimulating their teams to experience change at every facet of the enterprise.

Mobilising change maestros

Organisational change maestros have an innate passion to drive change and possess the necessary skills to accelerate the change cycle from the enterprise’s core. Forward-thinking organisations understand the underlying importance of investing in these change harbingers and, at the same time delivering them with specialised training.

This equips them with skills to communicate the new vision accurately, addressing any possible concerns. It’s never too late to start celebrating and recognising the efforts made by change catalysts in advocating transformation.

Mastering the art of communication

A seamless communication channel is the linchpin of robust change management, instrumental in helping associates understand the ‘what,’ ‘why,’ and ‘how’ of the change journey. With a comprehensive communication channel that delivers regular updates, organisations can ensure that every member of the enterprise is on the same page.

By implementing a two-way communication channel, wherein associates can voice their concerns, ask questions, and provide feedback, enterprises can take effective steps to make their team feel valued and heard. Transparency is the bedrock of effective communication, bolstering a change mindset.

Advancing expertise with skill development

Embracing organisational change has become non-negotiable, and it’s high time organisations invest in focused training and development programmes to make this journey equally comfortable and supportive for their associates.

Continuous learning based on conducting thorough assessments that outline the necessary skills required can aid organisations in tailoring programmes accordingly. With mentorship programmes, workshops, and training, enterprises not only empower their members to accept change but also prepare them to thrive in the realm of change.

Inculcate effective performance management

Recognition and rewards play a significant role in reinforcing the desired outcome and motivating employees to perform with their utmost potential. By adopting a performance management system that clearly aligns with the new goals and objectives arising out of the change funnel, organisations can motivate members to embrace the forces of change, offering them employee awards or advancement opportunities.

Additionally, an aligned performance management system sends out a crystallised message that change not only fosters business growth but also contributes to employee growth.

Fostering a culture rooted in change

Organisations need to proactively work towards reframing the existing organisational culture and revolutionising it to spark a culture that values innovation, collaboration, adaptability, and swift decision-making.

Cultural transformation is a continuous process that requires consistent initiatives revolving around a growth mindset, resilience, and a willingness to experiment. Thus, a change-centric culture encourages not only leaders but also associates to view change as an unreleased opportunity, helping organisations become a positively disruptive force.

Bottomline

It’s essential to navigate through the funnel of organisational change in an effective way in the long term. Subsequently, this necessitates the adoption of a holistic approach that encompasses proactive leadership, robust communication, and enhanced skill development, all contributing towards a change-oriented culture.

Begin this journey by viewing change as a catalyst for growth, permeating the functioning at every facet, paving the way for a smoother and more seamless transition in the future.

The author is Director, HR, [x] cube LABS, a digital transformation agency.