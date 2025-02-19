Brands
Discover
Events
Newsletter
More

Follow Us

twitterfacebookinstagramyoutube
Youtstory

Brands

Resources

Stories

General

In-Depth

Announcement

Reports

News

Funding

Startup Sectors

Women in tech

Sportstech

Agritech

E-Commerce

Education

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Art & Culture

Travel & Leisure

Curtain Raiser

Wine and Food

YSTV

ADVERTISEMENT
Advertise with us
Funding

Waterfield Advisors raises Rs 123 Cr led by Jungle Ventures

The company’s board has approved a special resolution to issue 1,092,362 preference shares at an issue price of Rs 1,126 each, raising Rs 123 crore.

Sayan Sen871 Stories
Waterfield Advisors raises Rs 123 Cr led by Jungle Ventures

Wednesday February 19, 2025 , 1 min Read

Wealth management firm Waterfield Advisors Private Limited has secured Rs 122.99 crore through a private placement of Series A compulsorily convertible preference shares (CCPS), according to regulatory filings accessed from the Registrar of Companies.

The company’s board has approved a special resolution to issue 1,092,362 preference shares at an issue price of Rs 1,126 each, raising Rs 123 crore.

Singapore-based Jungle Ventures V Investment Holding 1 Pte Ltd emerged as the largest investor, subscribing to 888,099 shares for Rs 99.99 crore. Promoter and director Soumya Rajan acquired 17,762 shares for Rs 2 crore.

Individual investors, including Bharat Dhirajlal Shah, Vijay Singh, Bandi Vamsikrishna, Corel Traders, Parthasaradhi Reddy, Kekoo Colah, and Smita D Parekh, also participated in the round.

Also Read
AI in wealth management: How LotusDew is transforming investment advisory

Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares (CCPS) are a type of financial instrument that automatically converts into equity shares of the issuing company after a predetermined period or upon specific events.

They provide investors with fixed dividends while allowing for potential equity participation, making them a popular choice in startup financing as they help balance the interests of founders and investors while minimizing immediate ownership dilution.

Founded in 2011, Mumbai-based Waterfield Advisors provides bespoke wealth management services to ultra-high-net-worth individuals and family offices.

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti