Goa govt unveils G.O.A. initiative to ignite innovation, digital transformation

The Department of Information Technology, Electronics, and Communication launched the G.O.A. (Global Opportunities Aggregator) initiative in Goa on Wednesday.

The initiative aims to transform the state into a mobile IoT hub and leverage assets to foster innovation, creativity, and technology. It privatises manpower development, focusing on women, youth, enterprise, and MSME, to showcase state qualities and promote local talent, aligning with the state government's commitment to innovation and work dynamics.

Goa's government is shifting its focus from infrastructure to human capital, introducing a platform for remote collaboration, intellectual property protection, mentorship, and universal access to facilities like medical services, transportation, internet, and co-living.

Rohan Khaunte, Minister of ITE&C and Tourism, said, "The government is committed to supporting research and development, fostering collaboration, and engaging with communities to create an ecosystem of technology and innovation."

"We aim to become an attractive destination for emerging technologies, innovations, entrepreneurship, and manufacturing. The government is actively seeking partnerships and collaborations to further enhance the cause," he added.

The government is also promoting the creation of co-working spaces on beaches and heritage locations, blending workspaces with the state's assets.