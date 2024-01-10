Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
The CaptableSMB StoryHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryYS LifeYS HindiYS Tamil
YS TV
Videos
Discover
CompaniesStartup Spotlight
Knowledge Base
Business ResourcesGlossaryEverything AIHow To’sOpinionPress Release
Events
All EventsTechSparks '24
More
Pitch to UsPatner with UsMy StoryResearch
Stay Connected
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Decrypting Story
YS Gulf
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
The Captable
YS TV
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '24
YS हिन्दी
Pitch To Us

News

Goa govt unveils G.O.A. initiative to ignite innovation, digital transformation

The initiative aims to transform the state into a mobile IoT hub and leverage assets to foster innovation, creativity, and technology.

Pooja Malik595 Stories
Goa govt unveils G.O.A. initiative to ignite innovation, digital transformation

Wednesday January 10, 2024,

1 min Read

The Department of Information Technology, Electronics, and Communication launched the G.O.A. (Global Opportunities Aggregator) initiative in Goa on Wednesday.

The initiative aims to transform the state into a mobile IoT hub and leverage assets to foster innovation, creativity, and technology. It privatises manpower development, focusing on women, youth, enterprise, and MSME, to showcase state qualities and promote local talent, aligning with the state government's commitment to innovation and work dynamics.

Goa's government is shifting its focus from infrastructure to human capital, introducing a platform for remote collaboration, intellectual property protection, mentorship, and universal access to facilities like medical services, transportation, internet, and co-living.

Rohan Khaunte, Minister of ITE&C and Tourism, said, "The government is committed to supporting research and development, fostering collaboration, and engaging with communities to create an ecosystem of technology and innovation."

"We aim to become an attractive destination for emerging technologies, innovations, entrepreneurship, and manufacturing. The government is actively seeking partnerships and collaborations to further enhance the cause," he added.

The government is also promoting the creation of co-working spaces on beaches and heritage locations, blending workspaces with the state's assets.

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

AI Gen

AI Model Emily Captivates 213K Fans and Earns $10K/Mo, Breaking the Internet!

3

FinTech

Slice revenue nearly triples from fees, commissions, and interest; losses up 60%

4

FoodTech

Swiggy Instamart VP Sidharth Satpathy steps down

5

AI Gen

How to Be the First Millionaire in Your Family: Overcoming Financial Obstacles