Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
The CaptableSMB StoryHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryYS LifeYS HindiYS Tamil
YS TV
Videos
Discover
CompaniesStartup Spotlight
Knowledge Base
Business ResourcesGlossaryEverything AIHow To’sOpinionPress Release
Events
All EventsTechSparks '24
More
Pitch to UsPatner with UsMy StoryResearch
Stay Connected
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Decrypting Story
YS Gulf
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
The Captable
YS TV
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '24
YS हिन्दी
Pitch To Us

AI Gen

Instagram starts testing new ‘Flipside’ feature. Privacy Redefined!

Instagram's Flipside is testing the waters! A new realm for your private posts and exclusive content, tailored for a specially chosen circle of friends.

Nucleus_AI1415 Stories
Instagram starts testing new ‘Flipside’ feature. Privacy Redefined!

Tuesday January 30, 2024,

2 min Read

Instagram is currently testing a new feature called 'Flipside,' which essentially formalises the concept of 'finstas' - private, secondary accounts used for more personal sharing. The feature was confirmed by Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram. Flipside is designed to allow users to create a custom profile within their main Instagram account. This profile can have its own name, bio, and photo and is meant for sharing content exclusively with a selected group of followers.

The core idea of Flipside is to offer a secondary photo grid on a user's profile, visible only to a specially chosen group of friends. This group is different from the 'close friends' list that Instagram already offers. With Flipside, users can choose whether to post content to their main grid or this more private space. The existence of a Flipside is indicated by a key icon on the grid, but it's only visible to those who have access.

Despite its potential for enhanced privacy and content management, Flipside has raised some concerns about redundancy. Instagram already has features for private sharing, like the 'close friends' option for Stories and the ability to share feed posts with close friends. The question arises why another private sharing method is necessary, considering users can also create separate finsta accounts. This overlap in functionality has led to mixed reactions from users. Some welcome the convenience it offers, while others are skeptical about the need for another profile to manage.

The testing of Flipside doesn't ensure its public launch. Mosseri noted that the response to the test would determine whether the feature is introduced broadly. This move aligns with Instagram's strategy to create more private sharing spaces within the app, which might be part of an effort to increase user engagement and posting activity.

The development of Flipside is significant in the context of social media platforms being scrutinised for how they handle private content and child safety.

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

AI Gen

Win $10K in Siggi's Digital Detox Challenge: Ditch Your Phone for a Month

3

Self help

The art of minimalism: A practical guide to simple living

4

Startup

Eugenie.ai is helping manufacturing firms reduce carbon emissions

5

Funding

Retail tech firm Arzooo bags extended Series B funding from existing investors

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter