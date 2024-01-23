Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
The CaptableSMB StoryHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryYS LifeYS HindiYS Tamil
YS TV
Videos
Discover
CompaniesStartup Spotlight
Knowledge Base
Business ResourcesGlossaryEverything AIHow To’sOpinionPress Release
Events
All EventsTechSparks '24
More
Pitch to UsPatner with UsMy StoryResearch
Stay Connected
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Decrypting Story
YS Gulf
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
The Captable
YS TV
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '24
YS हिन्दी
Pitch To Us

Investor

Lightspeed ropes in Vivek Gambhir and Kevin Aluwi as venture partners

Vivek Gambhir and Kevin Aluwi are seasoned professionals with experience spanning multiple industries.

Thimmaya Poojary1847 Stories
Lightspeed ropes in Vivek Gambhir and Kevin Aluwi as venture partners

Tuesday January 23, 2024,

2 min Read

Early-stage venture capital firm Lightspeed Venture Partners has inducted two seasoned professionals, Vivek Gambhir and Kevin Aluwi, as venture partners.

Gambhir is a management professional with 30 years of experience as CEO, chief strategy officer, and board member in the consumer goods and consumer technology domains and management consulting in India and the United States.

Till recently, Gambhir was the CEO of boAt and later became a board member. He was also CEO at Godrej Consumer Products Limited. Prior to Godrej, he was a founding member of Bain & Company’s consulting operations in India. He also serves on the boards of Metropolis Healthcare, Honasa Consumer (Mamaearth), and Samast Technologies (Magic Pin).

According to a statement from Lightspeed, Gambhir specialises in partnering closely with founding teams to scale up their businesses.

Aluwi was most recently Co-founder and CEO at Gojek, a multi-service digital platform for Southeast Asia.

Venture Capital

Also Read
Saudi Aramco allocates additional $4B in venture capital arm

On the new appointments, Bejul Somaia, Partner, Lightspeed said, "In their roles as venture partners, they will be collaborating with founders, shaping their journeys, and contributing to the growth and development of our portfolio companies in the region."

Lightspeed has a presence across the United States, Europe, India, Israel and Southeast Asia, with $25 billion in assets under management across sectors such as enterprise, consumer, health and fintech. Its key investments in India include OYO, Udaan, Innovaccer, PocketFM, Darwinbox, and Razorpay.

(The copy was updated to correct the designation.)

Edited by Swetha Kannan

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

AI Gen

Delhivery: The Chosen Partner for Top D2C Brands' Supply Chain Solutions

3

Travel

MakeMyTrip's Q3 revenue grows 25.6% YoY amid strong travel demand

4

News

Startup news and updates: Daily roundup (January 23, 2024)

5

AI Gen

AI Model Emily Captivates 213K Fans and Earns $10K/Mo, Breaking the Internet!