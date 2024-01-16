Namma Yatri launches in Delhi, plans to onboard 50,000 drivers in 3 months

Open mobility auto-booking app Namma Yatri has launched its services in New Delhi to improve first and last-mile connectivity with metro services.

Namma Yatri operates within the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) and is under the ownership of fintech firm Juspay.

"The app already recognises rides to and from Metro as special rides and offers a better service to both drivers and customers. In the coming months, the app will deeply integrate with public transportation through ONDC Network to offer seamless multi-modal transportation towards sustainable transportation in Delhi," ONDC said in a statement.

Namma Yatri has 10,000 drivers in Delhi and targets 50,000 drivers to come onboard in the next three months, ONDC said.

"Our vision shared with Namma Yatri is to seamlessly integrate auto-hailing services onto the roads of Delhi, providing reliable and convenient transportation,” T Koshy, MD and CEO at ONDC

Juspay is likely divesting the autorickshaw booking app, with plans to register it as a separate entity Yourstory reported earlier. Namma Yatri aims to secure separate investors for growth and cost reduction, considering a shift to OpenStreetMaps to cut expenses.

In October, Juspay partnered with the state government for the Yatri Sathi app in Kolkata. "We look forward to working closely with the community, government and public transport organisations in making Delhi’s commute more efficient, inclusive and reliable through empathy and technology," Shan MS, Chief Growth Officer at Juspay, said.