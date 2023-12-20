Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStoryPress Release
Videos
YourStory TV
Discover
CompaniesStartup Spotlight
Knowledge Base
Business ResourcesGlossaryHow To’sOpinion
More
Pitch to UsPatner with UsMy StoryResearch
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Press Release
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '24
YS हिन्दी
Pitch To Us

News

ONDC expands service to 500 cities

The government-promoted Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) is at present operational in over 500 cities and towns across India, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

Press Trust of India8383 Stories
ONDC expands service to 500 cities

Wednesday December 20, 2023,

2 min Read

The government-promoted Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) is at present operational in over 500 cities and towns across India, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

ONDC is an initiative of the Commerce and Industry Ministry to create a facilitative model to help small retailers take advantage of digital commerce.

It is not an application, platform, intermediary or software but a set of specifications designed to foster open, unbundled, and interoperable open networks.

"ONDC is currently operational in more than 500 cities and towns across India," Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

All existing laws and regulations of India related to ecommerce are applicable to ONDC and the network participants on the ONDC network.

Also Read
Plotch.ai’s pursuit to help brands join ONDC is a push towards expanding India’s retail sector

Replying to a separate question, he said to safeguard consumers from unfair trade practices in e-commerce, the Department of Consumer Affairs has also notified the Consumer Protection (Ecommerce) Rules, 2020, under the provisions of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

These rules outline the responsibilities of ecommerce entities and specify the liabilities of marketplace and inventory ecommerce entities, including provisions for customer grievance redressal, he said.

Parkash also said that dark patterns involve using design and choice architecture to deceive, coerce, or influence consumers into making choices that are not in their best interest.

Dark patterns encompass a wide range of manipulative practices such as drip pricing, disguised advertisement, bait and switch, and false urgency.

"Such practices fall under the category of unfair trade practices as defined under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019," he added.

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

Workforce Management

Coffee badging: The new workplace trend worrying corporates

3

Books

Mindset makeover: Top 5 books for a new perspective on life

4

Funding

Waste management co Blue Planet raises $35M for India operations

5

Funding

VideoVerse raises $45M from BlueStone; Co-founders leave to start LLM startup