Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
The CaptableSMB StoryHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryYS LifeYS HindiYS Tamil
YS TV
Videos
Discover
CompaniesStartup Spotlight
Knowledge Base
Business ResourcesGlossaryEverything AIHow To’sOpinionPress Release
Events
All EventsTechSparks '24
More
Pitch to UsPatner with UsMy StoryResearch
Stay Connected
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Decrypting Story
YS Gulf
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
The Captable
YS TV
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '24
YS हिन्दी
Pitch To Us

News

NASDAQ-listed Zoomcar names Adarsh Menon as president

Self-drive car sharing platform Zoomcar listed on the NASDAQ via acquisition of a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC).

Aparajita Saxena825 Stories
NASDAQ-listed Zoomcar names Adarsh Menon as president

Thursday January 11, 2024,

2 min Read

Car-sharing company ﻿Zoomcar﻿, which was listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange in December, has appointed Adarsh Menon to lead its business.

Menon last served as ﻿Flipkart﻿'s head of new business, including ﻿Cleartrip﻿, ﻿Shopsy﻿, and ReCommerce, spending eight and a half years in the role. He has also worked with Hindustan Unilever for 12 years.

At Zoomcar, Menon will lead growth, operations and customer experience.

Adarsh Menon

Adarsh Menon

Also Read
CarDekho acquires Revv to enter shared mobility

"Adarsh’s diverse skillsets and seasoned leadership will play an instrumental role in continuing to scale our business," said Zoomcar CEO and Co-founder Greg Moran.

Zoomcar's shares were last down 5.72% in US premarket trading. Its shares have risen nearly 80% since they started trading on December 29 at $3.69, to close on January 10 at $6.64. The company listed on the NASDAQ global market platform just last month via the acquisition of blank check SPAC, International Acquisition Corporation (IOAC), under the symbol ZCAR.

Zoomcar is like an Airbnb for cars where hosts connect with guests interested in renting their cars. The Bengaluru-headquartered company has operations across India, Egypt, and Indonesia.

The company has raised over $250 million in funding from investors including ﻿Sequoia Capital﻿ and Mahindra & Mahindra. It has spent nearly $456 million to acquire IOAC.

Zoomcar's presence in India over the past decade has been quite turbulent, featuring a series of shifts and strategic manoeuvres that, unfortunately, have not successfully achieved the intended outcomes. It started with buying a small fleet of cars and leasing them out, after which it tried convincing wealthy individuals to invest in purchasing a small fleet of cars for a neat return.

Zoomcar has also dabbled in launching an enterprise SaaS solution, a platform for OEMs and operators to manage fleets and a cycle-sharing service.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

Funding

Alternative investment firm Grip Invest gains $10M funding from Stride Ventures, others

3

Ecommerce

DealShare Co-founder Sourjyendu Medda steps down; Kamaldeep Singh becomes CEO

4

AI Gen

Ex-DRDO Scientist's Auto Momo Machine makes 2.5L momos Daily, earns Rs.25Cr

5

Funding

ConveGenius secures $7M funding led by UBS Optimus Foundation, Mount Judi